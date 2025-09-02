Miley Cyrus says mother advised her to be with ‘wrong guy’ because they were hot

Singer Miley Cyrus says she had to learn to find a partner who treats her with respect after her mother advised her to stay with the “wrong guy” because they were “hot”.

Cyrus, 32, rose to fame after starring in the Disney Channel programme Hannah Montana, and is best known for her hit songs We Can’t Stop, Party In The USA and Flowers.

Fronting the cover of The Cut alongside her mother and manager Tish Cyrus-Purcell and sisters Noah and Brandi, the Cyrus siblings shared how their parent is their go-to for business, however, has lacked a little when it comes to offering relationship advice.

Miley told the magazine: “Mom’s always wanted me to stay with the wrong guy ’cause they’re hot.

“I ended up with a person (drummer Maxx Morando) who means a lot to me and treats me really well and respects me.

“I had to learn that the hard way because my mommy taught me the wrong way and then I had to learn the right way by myself.

“I had to find someone who treats me with respect and then Mom never really put that on the top three of her must-haves. Mom was like, they need to be tall.

“My man’s hot as hell too. But my man also respects me.”

Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus (Doug Peters/PA)

Prior to being with Morando, Miley had reportedly been in relationships with pop star Nick Jonas, singer Cody Simpson and was married to actor Liam Hemsworth.

The pair got married in 2018, only months after losing their Malibu home to a California wildfire.

The couple split up the following summer, with their divorce finalising in January 2020.

Her mother was previously married to country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, however, the pair reportedly finalised their divorce in April 2022.

Tish went on to marry Australian actor Dominic Purcell in August 2023.