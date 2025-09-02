Anne-Marie Duff calls for ‘systemic change’ in dementia care

Actress Anne-Marie Duff has called for “systemic change” in caring for people with dementia as she discussed her brother’s battle with the disease.

The Shameless star, 54, said society needs to “reinvent the system” for helping those struggling with the degenerative illness, adding: “It’s very overburdened and we need a whole new approach.”

Duff’s brother Eddie was diagnosed eight years ago but has been living with the disease for about 15 years, since he was around 40.

She told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “The level of support and care has decreased. I’ve seen the services really suffering and the lack of support just increasing.”

She added: “We need systemic change, we just do. We’re an ageing population, this is not going to go anywhere.

Anne-Marie Duff said the level of support for people with dementia has decreased (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Alzheimer’s Society have really raised this, there needs to be more specialised training for carers, professional as well as familial, but certainly professional, because a lot of carers don’t realise how you should speak to someone with dementia.

“People say to my brother, ‘Eddie, remember me?’

“This is literally the worst thing you can say, but it comes from a good place.

“You need to be patient with people with dementia. It’s a different approach entirely.”

Talking about when she first noticed something was wrong with her brother, she said: “I don’t think he would have acknowledged it at that time.

“He was in his mid-40s when he really started noticing. There were funny wee things to begin with … making a cup of tea and he was doing it all in a very strange way.

“He would get on the wrong bus or he would arrive at completely the wrong time for something.

“Then gradually, gradually, he was unable to hold down a job, which of course meant he couldn’t pay his rent, which then, of course meant, and it’s just a domino effect, and because he was super young, there’s all sorts of questions.

“People think, is he drinking? What’s going on? Is he having a breakdown?

“Then, one day, he had a kind of panic attack and he lived around the corner from me, and he just walked into our GP surgery and said, ‘I need some help. I don’t know where I am, and I don’t know what’s wrong with me’.

“We had an amazing GP and as soon as that happened, then the wheel set in motion.”

She continued: “He’s now in full-time care but I have had to fight quite like a Herculean soldier to get my brother some care.

“It’s really hard for people out there, and I’m not a carer, I’m not exhausted, I’m not sitting at home managing somebody with a degenerative disease and trying to get someone to listen to me.”