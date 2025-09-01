KSI announced as judge on Britain’s Got Talent

Musician, YouTuber and boxer KSI has been announced as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent.

He will join returning judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon for the 19th series.

Bruno Tonioli has confirmed he will be stepping back from the upcoming series due to scheduling conflicts as he returns to the US to film the next season of Dancing With The Stars.

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, KSI and Bruno Tonioli at the Britain’s Got Talent launch (Ian West/PA)

KSI stepped in as a guest judge for season 18 which aired early this year and it was his live show golden buzzer act, Harry Moulding, who was crowned the winner, bagging the £250,000 cash prize and a spot on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance.

KSI, 32, whose real name is Olajide “JJ” Olatunji, said: “I’m so grateful and happy to be a part of the Britain’s Got Talent team for another season.

“I had such a good time last year and I can’t wait to see some more top talent. I’m full of energy, ready to go and can’t wait to make this the most entertaining BGT season ever. Let’s do this.”

Bruno Tonioli said: “After three incredible series, I’ve sadly had to walk away from a job which has opened my eyes to so much incredible talent and step down as a judge on BGT. And whilst I look forward to filming a new series of Dancing With The Stars in the US, I will miss the chaos and joy that BGT brings, as well as all the wonderful people I’ve had the privilege of working with.

“They truly are a brilliant team who make brilliant television, and I know KSI will be a fantastic judge too, as he’s already proven this year.”

Britain’s Got Talent will resume filming this year, with the 19th series set to air on ITV1 and ITVX in 2026.

Auditions will continue in London on September 6 and 7. The open auditions are open to any performer, of any age, with any talent – and acts can turn up on the day or apply through itv.com/talent. Acts can also apply on video or WhatsApp.