Kae Tempest to be honoured by Ivors Academy for impactful songwriting

Kae Tempest will be honoured by the Ivors Academy for “inspiring cultural and social change through storytelling”.

The songwriter and poet, who is an outspoken advocate for trans rights, will be recognised at a ceremony in October which celebrates the “advocates and innovators who champion songwriters and composers, helping to build a stronger, fairer and more inclusive music industry”.

Tempest won the best contemporary song Ivor Novello award in 2024 for Geronimo Blues, alongside Kwake Bass, Peter Bennie, Biscuit and Raven Bush of Speakers Corner Quartet.

He will be given an Ivors Academy Honour at the inaugural ceremony on October 2, which will replace the Gold Badge Awards, which were founded in 1974 and previously honoured figures such as songwriter and campaigner Carla Marie Williams, politician Kevin Brennan, Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis and activist and artist Bob Geldof.

He is is the second recipient to be announced after British singer Raye.

Tempest said: “Writing lyrics and creating music is my deepest joy. I love it so much and am over the moon to be recognised by the Ivors Academy and included in a long line of songwriters whose work I cherish and adore.

“It’s taken a lifetime to get to the point where I feel strong enough to show up for my community in my lyrics.

“My music was always the place where I took refuge from the world. But it’s a beautiful feeling to celebrate the fullness of my experience in my work and see that resonating with other people.

“I’m full of gratitude for this moment and full of love for those who went before me and for those who will come after.

“I’ve received so much from music and I’m grateful for it every day, how beautiful to dedicate my life to giving with the same intensity with which I have received. I hope I get to do this for the rest of my life.”

Roberto Neri, chief executive of The Ivors Academy, said: “This honour recognises Kae’s unique voice and advocacy for the LGBTQI+ community.

“Every word he writes is genius, inspirational and powerful beyond music.

“Kae is a beacon of light that informs and challenges in equal measure. I was fortunate to watch his Glastonbury set, which was life-changing, and this award is our way of saying thank you.”

The ceremony will be held at the InterContinental London Park Lane on October 2.