Babyshambles to reunite for tour to mark 20th anniversary of Down In Albion

English rock band Babyshambles will reunite for a tour for the first time in more than ten years to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album Down In Albion.

The band was formed by frontman Pete Doherty during a hiatus from his other band The Libertines.

Doherty said: “It’s unfinished business and everywhere I go I get ‘what’s happening with the ‘shambles’.

Pete Doherty performing with his band Babyshambles (Yui Mok/PA)

“It’s a no-brainer for me, a real desire to play some of them old tunes and have a little shindig.”

The death of the band’s former lead guitarist, Patrick Walden, was announced in June.

Bass guitarist Drew McConnell said: “The death of Patrick made us determined that we have to tour now.”

The band will play venues in Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds, Nottingham, Norwich, Plymouth and London’s celebrated Brixton Academy.

The 2005 album Down In Albion featured hits such as F*** Forever.

Tickets for the live shows go on sale on September 5, with pre-sale on September 3.