Johnny Vegas’ hugs sculpture part of ceramics biennial display

A clay sculpture by comedian Johnny Vegas called Just Be There is to be unveiled at the British Ceramics Biennial.

Made in collaboration with sculptor Emma Rodgers, it will go on display at Spode Works in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, when the event opens on September 6.

Just Be There, which is an avenue of hugs captured in clay running along a wall, was made with the help of Stoke residents.

Vegas created the work with sculptor Emma Rodgers (Jenny Harper/PA)

Vegas, 54, said of the work: “The wall is an invitation to those who don’t get art, to those who are unhappy, to those who feel bitterness.

“It’s an invitation to tell it to the wall – to let it out on the wall and do something a bit destructive.

“Once they’ve done that, they can walk back through the avenue without resentment for love and contentment.

“Let it out, by all means let it out, but never let go of love. Never let go of that hug.”

Although best known as a comedian and comedy actor in shows such as ITV’s Benidorm and the BBC’s Ideal, Vegas originally trained in art and ceramics at the University of Middlesex, and returned to his hobby during the Covid-19 pandemic.

After a chance meeting with Rodgers, he returned to the studio three decades after graduating to make the piece, which draws on his experiences of living with ADHD, and explores “concepts of flight, faith, and fear of failure”.

Vegas describes his return to art as “an unfinished part of my story”.

On October 18, Vegas and Rodgers will hold an event to discuss their collaboration and the theme of the work.

The hugged forms (molds) used to create Just Be There will be on sale for £800 each, with all proceeds going to the British Ceramics Biennial to help fund its programme of artist commissions, education and community projects.

The six-week celebration of clay and ceramics will showcase work by more than 60 artists across exhibitions, films, talks and events in Stoke from September 6 to October 19.