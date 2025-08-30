Queer Eye’s Tan France says Meghan Markle made him feel ‘so welcome’ on show

Queer Eye star Tan France has said Meghan Markle made him feel “so welcome” on the second series of her Netflix show With Love, Meghan.

The 42-year-old, who is the fashion expert on streaming giant’s Queer Eye, can be seen cooking and crafting with the Duchess of Sussex in episode three of her latest series, during which he told her that her flower sprinkles, sold through her As Ever brand, were “the gayest shit I’ve seen in a long time”.

In a post on Instagram, accompanied with pictures from the episode, France said: “Behind the scenes of the most lovely day spent with the most lovely @meghan.

“She made me feel so welcome, taught me about the ‘gayest’ flower sprinkles and gifted me the most heartfelt of gifts, that I will treasure forever.

“Thank you all for the incredible response to my episode of With Love, Meghan, season two, out now.”

Elsewhere in the episode, France explains he gets heartbroken if he is away from his two young children for more than a couple of days, as Meghan discusses her own separation from Prince Archie and Princess Lili.

A serious-looking Meghan replies, nodding and looking up at the ceiling: “Oh, I know. The longest I went without being around our kids was almost three weeks.”

She adds: “I was, not well.”

He also asked the duchess who said “I love you” first between her and husband Prince Harry, to which she replied “he told me” before blushing and flicking her ponytail with her hand and adding “she’s still got it”.

During the episode, Meghan also told France that easy listening radio station Magic FM was the thing she missed the most about the UK.

The eight-episode series follows the same format as season one, with the duchess cooking and crafting with friends that also include US TV personality Chrissy Teigen, podcaster Jay Shetty and his wife Radhi Devlukia, and chefs Samin Nosrat, Clare Smyth, Christina Tosi, Jose Andres and David Chang.

Season one of With Love, Meghan was savaged by critics.

One review in The Guardian described it as a “gormless lifestyle filler” and “so pointless it might be the Sussexes’ last TV show”. The series has a 3.2 rating out of 10 on IMDB.