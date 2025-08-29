Wolf Alice top UK albums chart with latest offering The Clearing

Indie rock band Wolf Alice have topped the UK albums chart with their latest offering, The Clearing.

Their fourth studio album, which also sits atop the official vinyl albums chart this week, is their second number one after their third album, Blue Weekend, topped the UK chart in 2021.

The band’s first two full-length releases, 2015’s My Love Is Cool and 2017’s Visions Of A Life, both peaked at number two in the chart.

Comprised of singer Ellie Rowsell, bassist Theo Ellis, guitarist Joff Oddie and drummer Joel Amey, Wolf Alice, are known for songs including Smile and Don’t Delete The Kisses – both of which made it into the UK chart’s top 100.

The group, who formed in 2010, performed gigs at Primavera Sound and Glastonbury Festival this summer and are due to start their tour in November.

Wolf Alice performing on the Other Stage during the Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

Touring across UK, Europe and North America, the band will travel to cities including Manchester, London, Cardiff and Dublin.

Elsewhere in the UK albums chart and entering at number two is Private Music, the 10th studio album from US alternative metal group Deftones.

Rounding out the top five respectively is A Matter Of Time by Icelandic singer Laufey, Time Flies… 1994-2000, a compilation album from Oasis, and Alex Warren’s debut offering You’ll Be Alright Kid (Chapter 1).

Meanwhile, Australian duo Royel Otis make their chart debut with their second studio album Hickey in at 14, while Hackney trio Rudimental enter the charts at 31 with their fifth studio album Rudim3ntal.

Over in the singles chart, the song Golden from KPop Demon Hunters, a Netflix animation film, retains its place at the top spot, with Olivia Dean climbing to number two with her latest single, Man I Need.

In the third spot is No Broke Boys by DJ Disco Lines and US singer Tinashe, with KPop Demon Hunters song Soda Pop in at number four.

Completing the top five is Chappell Roan’s number one hit The Subway, which she released at the end of July.