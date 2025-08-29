Rachel Zegler to perform at London Palladium in first solo West End concert

Evita star Rachel Zegler is to perform her first solo concert in the West End.

The Snow White actress, 24, will take to the London Palladium stage, where she is currently starring as Eva Peron in Jamie Lloyd’s new production of the hit musical Evita.

It follows the former first lady of Argentina as she rises from poverty to become the most powerful woman in Latin America.

The concert, Rachel Zegler – Live At The London Palladium, will take place on October 5 with performances at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

On Friday, in a post to her Instagram story, Zegler said that, “due to popular demand”, an extra performance had been added. The show was originally billed as a “one-night-only concert”.

Alongside a poster that said “extra date added”, she wrote: “Due to popular demand!!!! You guys we sold out the Palladium in 30 minutes!!!! Matinee added!!!.”

She added: “Today I sold out the Palladium twice. What the heck is going on.”

In another social media post, the US actress said: “I figured where better to do my first ever solo west end concert than in the beautiful theatre I’ve called home this summer – Sunday the 5th of October at the London Palladium!”

Zegler played Maria Vasquez in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story, which earned her a Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy or musical.

She has also starred in Disney’s live action remake of Snow White and the Hunger Games prequel The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes.

In 2024 she made her Broadway debut in Sam Gold’s version of Romeo And Juliet.

In Evita she sings the musical’s most popular number from a balcony outside the London Palladium theatre where fans and members of the public can see.

The production of Sir Tim Rice and Lord Lloyd-Webber’s Evita is to close on September 6.