Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon ‘excited’ that show is coming to UK

Saturday Night Live (SNL) star Kate McKinnon has said it is “exciting” to see the US sketch comedy show coming to the UK.

It was announced in April that creator Lorne Michaels would bring a British version of the long-running programme to Sky.

Speaking at the UK premiere of The Roses, McKinnon told the PA news agency: “Oh my gosh, well, oh, what an exciting thing.

Tony McNamara, Jamie Demetriou, Allison Janney, Ncuti Gatwa, Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman, Zoe Chao, Kate McKinnon, Belinda Bromilow, Will Smith and Jay Roach attend the UK premiere of The Roses (Lucy North/PA)

“It’s so exciting to be able to comment on what’s happening… and to participate in a conversation with the culture about the culture.

“I’m just excited that that’s spreading. So, I think it’s so great.”

The UK series is to air in 2026, but further details, including the cast, writers, hosts, musical guests and a broadcast date have yet to be announced.

McKinnon, 41, plays Amy in The Roses and stars opposite fellow SNL star, Andy Samberg, who stars as her husband, Barry.

The comedy film follows married couple Theo and Ivy Rose, played by Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman, respectively, as they become increasingly hateful toward each other as Ivy’s business thrives and Theo’s career takes a nosedive.

Reflecting on her experience working with Samberg, McKinnon told PA: “I’ve met him because we worked on Saturday Night Live together, but I was too intimidated at that point to actually talk to him.

“But being with him was so beautiful, and he’s such a good man, and he’s so funny and so smart, and I just felt such a natural affection for him that to play his wedded wife was not so big a stretch.”

The film, directed by Jay Roach and written by Tony McNamara, is adapted from Warren Adler’s 1981 book, The War Of The Roses, which was turned into a film starring Kathleen Turner and Michael Douglas in 1989.

On his experience directing Colman and Cumberbatch, Roach told PA: “It’s dreamy. They are so fast, so sharp on their feet.

“They also come so prepared, and they love the script, so they just had it down. But they’re also open and free and confident.

“Olivia’s got more experience doing comedy, but Benedict is freaking hilarious, and they sort of raised their game for each other and for all these other incredible comedic actors.

“It was fun to watch them all play that game.”

Allison Janney, Olivia Colman, Zoe Chao and Kate McKinnon at the premiere (Lucy North/PA)

Roach added: “I love the 1989 version. Danny DeVito is so great, and he’s so tapped into the dark side.

“And I think one thing we were all surprised by when we saw it was, how far could people go.

“This one is different. It doesn’t quite go for those big set pieces, it’s much more Tony McNamara’s hilarious banter in the middle of fighting, but his dialogue made everybody laugh so much.

“It’s more character driven and more language based.”

Among the other cast members are: The Diplomat actress Allison Janney; Fleabag star Jamie Demetriou; Doctor Who actor Ncuti Gatwa; and Nightbitch actress Zoe Chao.

Janney, 65, said: “It was extraordinary getting to act with your national treasure, Olivia Colman and Benedict, and it was a great joy of my life.”

The Roses will be in cinemas from August 29.