Jessie J postpones upcoming tour amid plans for second cancer operation

Singer Jessie J has postponed her upcoming tour as she revealed she will be having a second operation as part of her treatment for breast cancer.

The Price Tag singer announced in early June that she had been diagnosed with early breast cancer and that she would be undergoing treatment.

The 37-year-old was due to tour the UK and Europe in October and perform shows in US in November but said in a post on Instagram that the dates have been rescheduled or cancelled.

In a video posted on Instagram on Thursday, Jessie J, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, said: “Unfortunately, I have to have a second surgery, nothing too serious, but it has to be done before the end of the year, and unfortunately that falls right in the middle of a tour that I had booked.”

The UK and Europe dates have been postponed until April 2026, the singer said, but the US tour has currently been cancelled.

“So that is what it is, and I’m sorry,” the performer said.

“I feel frustrated and sad, but also it is what it is, and I need to be better. I need to be healed, and I know this is the right decision to make.

“So I’m postponing the tour till next year.”

Jessie J apologised to fans but said she knows it is ‘the right decision’ to postpone her tour (PA)

She asked fans to “bear with us” for the new dates for her US tour.

The mum-of-one underwent her first breast cancer surgery in June, earlier this month revealing that her hair “has been falling out like crazy” since her operation.

She has battled with ill-health throughout her life, having been diagnosed with a heart condition aged eight, suffering a minor stroke aged 18 and having briefly gone deaf in 2020.

“So please bear with us for the US tour,” she told her 14.2 million Instagram followers.

“It’s something that I want to do, but when the time is right. So it might be a little later in the year. It might be a little earlier. I don’t know yet.

“You guys know how much I want to do all of it, but I just can’t. And I have to be realistic.”

The singer-songwriter has had three number one songs in the UK singles chart with Domino, Price Tag and Bang Bang.

She was awarded four Mobo awards in 2011 including best UK act, best newcomer, best song for Do It Like A Dude and best album with Who You Are, and won the Brit Award for rising star in 2011.