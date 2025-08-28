Indie rockers Wet Leg set to headline Edinburgh’s Hogmanay festivities

Indie rock band Wet Leg have been announced as Edinburgh’s Hogmanay headline act this year with tickets on sale next week.

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Concert in the Gardens 2025 will ring in the New Year at the Ross Bandstand in West Princes Street Gardens with the Grammy award winning band as the main event.

Making their Edinburgh Hogmanay debut, Wet Leg will also be joined by local musicians, Hamish Hawk, and Lucia & The Best Boys.

They will take to the stage on December 31, beneath the backdrop of Edinburgh Castle.

Left to right, Joshua Omead Mobaraki, Ellis Durand, Rhian Teasdale, Henry Holmes and Hester Chambers of Wet Leg (Aaron Chown/PA)

Wet Leg are a five-piece band from the Isle of Wight, founded by Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers.

Their well-known hits include Chaise Longue and Wet Dream and their newest album, Moisturizer, released in July, is their second number one album in the UK.

They received a Mercury prize nomination after their self titled debut album was released in 2022. They went on to win two Grammy awards and two Brits.

Tickets for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Concert in the Gardens featuring Wet Leg, Hamish Hawk, and Lucia & The Best Boys will go on general sale from 10am on Tuesday September 2.

In a statement, the directors of Unique Assembly, creators and producers of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay festival, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Wet Leg to headline this year’s Concert in the Gardens, and with Hamish Hawk, and Lucia & the Best Boys joining the party, it promises to be a night of incredible music and celebration that will have everyone dancing into 2026.

“And not forgetting one of the world’s great New Year firework displays from Edinburgh Castle. This is going to be a cracker.”

Edinburgh local, Hamish Hawk is set to join Wet Leg performing on Hogmanay.

After releasing his third album in 2024, the singer-songwriter has been shortlisted for the Scottish Album of the Year award.

Hamish Hawk said: “I’m properly excited to be asked to perform at this year’s Hogmanay celebrations.

“As a local and a street party goer, I know how big a gig it is, and the size of shoes we need to fill – we’re well up for the challenge. It’s a privilege to be asked – 2026 is shaping up to be a good one.”

Glaswegian indie rock band Lucia & The Best Boys will open the celebrations which follows their biggest UK headline tour.

The trio recently supported Garbage on a European tour, as well as support slots with The Last Dinner Party later this year.

Lucia & The Best Boys said: “We’ve all got great memories of Edinburgh Hogmanay so we are all buzzed to be part of the line-up this year. We have so many exciting things coming next year and this will be the perfect way to kick it off.”

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Celebrations, headlined by Texas, were cancelled last year due to high winds.

Award-winning comedian Susie McCabe will be returning to host the celebrations and lead the countdown to 2026 which will be celebrated with the world famous fireworks.

Edinburgh Council’s culture and communities convener, Margaret Graham, said: “Our Hogmanay celebration is not just an Edinburgh tradition, we’re known worldwide as the place to be to bring in the bells.

“It will be wonderful to welcome Wet Leg to the capital for their Hogmanay debut, performing what I’m sure will be an electrifying set packed with iconic tracks from their chart-topping albums.

“With Scotland’s own Hamish Hawk, and Lucia & The Best Boys joining them, I’m delighted that this year’s concert in the gardens will have a strong Scottish supporting line-up.

“As the home of Hogmanay, it promises to be the ultimate party to welcome 2026. With such a great night of music and unbeatable views of midnight fireworks over Edinburgh Castle, gig-goers are sure to have an unforgettable celebration.”