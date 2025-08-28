Ariana Grande announces new tour with dates in North America and London

US pop star Ariana Grande has announced a new tour for summer 2026 which will include a run of shows in the capital.

The Grammy winner, 32, best known for her hit songs Problem, 7 Rings and Thank U, Next, is also known for playing Glinda in the two-part film adaptation of the musical Wicked alongside British actress and singer Cynthia Erivo and Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey.

The Eternal Sunshine tour is named after her seventh studio album which Grande released in March 2024.

The singer shared the news on Instagram on Thursday with a post that included the summer 2026 tour dates along with the caption: “see you next year”.

The announcement comes ahead of the release of Wicked: For Good which is expected to be out in cinemas in November 2025.

The summer tour will begin in June and take the pop star to venues mostly in North America including Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Chicago and Montreal in Canada before wrapping up with five shows at London’s O2 arena in August.

The Wicked star released the deluxe version of Eternal Sunshine, along with a short film titled Brighter Days Ahead, in March 2025.

The deluxe album featured five new tracks including Hampstead, Twilight Zone, Warm, Dandelion, and Past Life.

Ariana Grande attending the Met Gala 2024 (Matt Crossick/PA)

Grande rose to fame as a Nickelodeon actress, staring in the hit series Victorious before releasing her debut album Yours Truly in 2013.

She has since gone on to win two Grammy awards and has had seven number one singles and five number one albums in the UK charts with records including Dangerous Woman and Sweetener.

Tickets for the North American leg of The Eternal Sunshine Tour will go on general sale on September 10 while tickets for the London dates will be live on September 18.