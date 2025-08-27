Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are ‘crazy about each other’ – NFL star’s father

Taylor Swift and her fiance Travis Kelce are “crazy about each other”, the NFL star’s father has said.

The US singer, 35, announced her engagement to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in a shared Instagram post on Tuesday which showed them embracing in a garden filled with pink and white flowers.

The pair, who have been dating since 2023, captioned the post: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Ed Kelce told News 5 Cleveland that his son had made a floral garden around a gazebo and proposed to Swift after asking her to go outside for a glass of wine.

He said: “Kinda knew this was going to happen months ago, to be honest with you, at least that was my guess … probably during last season is when it really became obvious that they were just crazy about each other.

“We actually went to a thing in KC (Kansas City) Sunday night, which was an ESPN airing of The Kingdom and (we) went to that, and his mother and I went with him back to his house for dinner, where Taylor made dinner, and we had a wonderful dinner with them outside on the patio and to just watch the two of them, just crazy about each other. It’s truly kinda neat.”

Talking about the moment after they got engaged, he said: “I was at an Eagles practice, a public practice that they had a lot of people that, well, the Eagles had 60,000 people at a public practice two weeks ago on a Sunday night.

“So at that practice I got a FaceTime call from them, and as soon as I saw the FaceTime, I saw it was Travis, and then I saw Taylor there with him, I knew what they were going to say, and they let us know.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged (Doug Peters/PA)

Appearing to comment on the proposal, Ed Kelce said: “He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put it off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event.

“And I told him repeatedly: you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place, that makes it a special event, when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you.

“They were about to go out to dinner, and he said: ‘Let’s go out and have a glass of wine,’ they got out there, and that’s when he asked her, and it was beautiful.”

He added: “They’re just two young people very much in love, cast in a spotlight that they really haven’t sought but kind of followed with their success in their respective fields.”

He said: “It was kind of funny, about a week ago I asked Travis: ‘When are you going to announce the engagement?’ He said: ‘Whenever Taylor says so.'”

Announcing the engagement, Swift, who has 280 million Instagram followers, also posted a heart on her Instagram story with her song So High School from the anthology version of album The Tortured Poets Department, which is said to have been written about her fiance, playing in the background.

During a cabinet meeting, US president Donald Trump was asked by a reporter about the engagement, to which he replied: “Well, I wish them a lot of luck, I think he’s a great player, I think he’s a great guy, and I think that she’s a terrific person. So I wish them a lot of luck.”

The PA news agency understands Swift’s engagement ring is an Old Mine Brilliant Cut, and her jewellery was designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewellery.

Kelce’s teammate Patrick Mahomes shared the post on his story accompanied by three hearts, while his wife Brittany also shared the post, with a comment that read: “Two of the most genuine people meet and fall in love. Just so happy for these two.”

Singer Avril Lavigne, who has previously performed on stage with Swift, also sent “huge congratulations” to the singer and Kelce in a post on her Instagram story.

The Kansas City Chiefs also congratulated the couple in a post on X, which read: “Today is a fairytale. Congrats to Travis and Taylor – we’re excited to have you as a permanent member of the Chiefs Kingdom family.”

The NFL’s official Instagram account also congratulated the pair twice, first sharing a video compilation of Swift attending games with the words “what a journey”, while another post showed a clip of the pair celebrating Kelce’s 2024 Super Bowl win.

The couple got together after Kelce, also 35, announced on his New Heights podcast, which he presents with his brother Jason, two years ago that he wanted to date Swift, after he failed to meet her when she performed at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Chiefs.

Kelce appeared at one of Swift’s Eras Tour shows at Wembley Stadium on June 23 – where he arrived on stage as she prepared to perform the The Tortured Poets Department section of the show – wearing a top hat and tails, and helped her prepare to sing I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.

Since she began dating him, Swift has regularly attended Chiefs matches to watch her fiance, and was booed by the heavily pro-Philadelphia Eagles crowd when shown on the video boards as the two teams played at the Super Bowl in New Orleans in February.

The news comes after Swift unveiled her 12th studio album The Life Of A Showgirl, which she spoke about on Kelce’s New Heights podcast.