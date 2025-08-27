Orlando Bloom: I would hate to see anyone else as Legolas in Lord Of The Rings

Actor Orlando Bloom has said he would “hate to see anyone else” playing his character Legolas in upcoming Lord Of The Rings film, The Hunt for Gollum.

The 48-year-old said he hoped he would be involved with the Andy Serkis-directed film, which is currently set to be released in 2027, while speaking on ITV’s This Morning.

Asked whether he was returning to the franchise, Bloom said: “I don’t know, I promise you, listen, if Legolas is a part of that, whatever chapter they’re doing, then I would hope that I’d get the call, because I’d hate to see anyone else do it.

Orlando Bloom also spoke about Pirates Of The Caribbean (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“But I really don’t know what the story is, I know it’s a Gollum story so it’s possible.”

He continued: “Of course (I’d jump at it), I wouldn’t want anyone else to do it.”

Bloom was then asked about whether he would be involved with a potential new Pirates Of The Caribbean project, in which he plays Will Turner, having previously said it would be “great to get the band back together” on the same show in June.

He said: “I definitely don’t know anything about that, I promise you, all I ever said once was, that it’d be great, wouldn’t it, if they bought the whole band back together.

“But I have no idea, so don’t ask me, but yeah, I mean, those two giant franchises, I had no idea, (I was a) kid when that was happening, it feels like a lifetime.”

Bloom also spoke about his latest film, The Cut, which will be released on September 5, which sees him play a former boxing champion cutting weight for a fight.

Speaking about the film, Bloom said: “It was as intense to film as it looks on camera, because I was kind of living the role of the boxer in the movie, and I love the boxing genre, and actually I always thought how do I come into this world, how do we do something unique and different.

“This movie really focuses (on) the fight (which) is the cut, the cutting of weight, boxers cut weight to get into the ring.”

He continued: “It was very, very real I can tell you that, I wouldn’t recommend doing it at home by the way.

“It was definitely not something to take lightly, I had a great nutritionist, who I was recommended by one of my agents … so he was checking my bloods and stuff, he basically tiered me down from three meals a day, to two, to one.”

It comes after the Canterbury-born actor split with pop star Katy Perry, following their six-year engagement, in July according to reports.