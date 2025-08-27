Dermot Murnaghan ‘feeling pretty good’ after chemotherapy for stage four cancer

Former Sky News presenter Dermot Murnaghan has said he is “feeling pretty good” after receiving chemotherapy for stage four prostate cancer.

The journalist, 67, said he “fell through the gaps” when it came to early testing and has encouraged men “of a certain age” to “demand” a test on the NHS.

The UK does not have a national screening programme for prostate cancer as there is no reliable test to pick up cancer that needs treatment at an early stage, according to Cancer Research UK.

Dermot Murnaghan has received treatment for stage four prostate cancer (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Speaking about his treatment, Murnaghan told Sky News: “I finished my chemotherapy kind of early July, so I’ve been recovering since. We’re just waiting to see how it’s gone. But feeling pretty good.

“It’s hard but the one thing is, you feel that you are actively doing something in the hands of wonderful medical professionals who know what they’re doing, and you’re kicking back, there’s this kind of bit of a psychological gap now that it’s stopped – ‘What do I do now?.

“But I’m in the waiting and seeing phase, they can see how much it’s achieved hopefully.”

There are a number of ways to test for prostate cancer including through a PSA test, which checks the level of prostate specific antigen in your blood.

High levels may be a sign of a prostate condition.

Murnaghan told Sky News presenter Anna Jones: “I am proactive on the behalf of the NHS when it comes to men wanting to be screened, they do have a right to be screened, but they actually have to ask for it rather than be offered it, as often happens with other cancers.

“So in my own case, I fell through those gaps. I mean, I foolishly sat in your position for many, many years speaking to people about this very issue, and talking about men, particularly over the age of 50, men in high risk groups who may have a history of it in their family to go and ask for the screening.”

In a plea to men over the age of 50, he added: “Once you cross that milestone, go and demand it, your GP will eventually give you one. If there’s a history of prostate cancer in your family, definitely get it.”

Murnaghan is taking part in Sir Chris Hoy’s fundraising charity bike ride, Tour De 4, in September which will raise awareness and funds for cancer charities across the UK.

“It’s a wonderful idea. The name’s fantastic, isn’t it? And, you know, hats off to Chris Hoy”, he said.

The Olympian announced he had a terminal diagnosis for prostate cancer in October 2024.

NHS guidance says men over the age of 50 are at a higher risk of developing prostate cancer.

Symptoms of the disease include finding it difficult to pee, blood in urine, erectile dysfunction and lower back pain.

Murnaghan presents true crime documentary series Killer Britain and the podcast Legends Of News.

Before joining Sky News, he presented ITV’s News At Ten and the BBC Ten O’Clock News – now known as BBC News At Ten.

Murnaghan also hosted the BBC’s quiz programme Eggheads and presented Sky News At Ten as well as talk show Murnaghan before his last role at the channel as a newsreader on Sky News Tonight, which he left in 2023.

During his time, he covered big events such as the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the 2019 general election, the funeral of Prince Philip and the 2020 US presidential election.