Chris Hughes says a reality TV show with JoJo Siwa would be ‘very exciting’

Celebrity Big Brother star Chris Hughes has said a rumoured reality TV show following him and his girlfriend JoJo Siwa would be “very exciting”.

The 32-year-old confirmed he was in a relationship with singer and former Dance Moms star Siwa, 22, earlier this year, after the couple became close on ITV’s Celebrity Big Brother, and there have since been rumours that the pair will make a fly-on-the-wall show looking at their romance.

Asked about the potential series by the PA news agency, Hughes said: “There’s been lots of talks and discussions, I can’t really shed the light on too much to be honest.

“But if it did happen, it would be very exciting, it would be another journey in our life, and it would be something which we would be very happy and open to filming.

“It’s something we’d definitely enjoy, we love spending time together of course, and to kind of showcase that to everyone.”

Hughes, who was speaking at an event in Chester for National Racehorse Week as a presenter of ITV’s racing coverage, added: “There’s a few fans, which have come down today, CoJo fans, CoJo is the group name, there’s a few in the background that have come down bless them.

“And they’ve come down and they’ve travelled far to see us today and it’s been really lovely.”

The former Love Island contestant went on to say he had no issue with the media attention the couple’s relationship has received.

He added: “We’ve both lived, well she especially, has lived most of her childhood and her adult life in with the media’s involvement, and me as well, the last eight years of my life has been something where there has been lots of media attention.

“So it’s ok, it’s something that, like I’ve just said before, if it was something which was very new, it might have been a struggle, but it’s ok.

“It’s absolutely fine, there’s nice ways you can do positive things with the media’s help, so if you do something positive, it can help certain people, whether it’s mental health or it’s physical health, attributes like that, it obviously goes a long way to helping other people.

“So there’s definitely a lot of pros as there is cons to it as well.”

Before making their relationship official, Siwa had previously said their bond was “platonic” during an interview on ITV’s This Morning earlier this year.