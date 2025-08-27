Billie Eilish launches signature Uno deck with Mattel

US singer Billie Eilish has launched a signature Uno deck with toy manufacturing company Mattel.

The Bad Guy singer, 23, is one of Uno’s “biggest fans” according to the entertainment company, which is also the manufacturer of Barbie.

A description on Eilish’s website says the music artist designed the deck, which features “colours, symbols and numbers that showcase her artistic aesthetic, printed on 300-gram premium card stock”.

Eilish posted a photo on Instagram of her with the deck, and wrote: “Weeeeee, my own UNO.”

The music artist, known for chart-topping hits including No Time To Die and Guess, with Charli XCX, has spoken about how her love for playing Uno before.

In an interview with presenter Amelia Dimoldenberg, she admitted “it gets a little bit violent” when she plays the game, and added: “Uno just announced some garbage about, ‘Oh you can’t stack pluses.’ Sorry, the game’s not fun then?”

Eilish also had a number one song in the UK with What Was I Made For? from the Barbie movie soundtrack, which follows the Mattel doll, played by Margot Robbie, as she contemplates her purpose and worries about her mortality.

The singer’s Uno set is comprised of 112 orange, green yellow and blue cards in a deck that integrates her Blohsh logo.

The Uno canvas Billie Eilish deck is available to buy from November 14 for £21.