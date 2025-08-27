Anthea Turner receives gold Blue Peter badge 31 years after her final episode

TV presenter Anthea Turner has received a gold Blue Peter badge more than three decades after her final episode on the children’s TV programme.

The 65-year-old, who was born in Stoke-on-Trent, was a host on the programme between 1992 and 1994, and was awarded the badge at the new home of the show in Manchester city centre.

Current hosts Abby Cook, Joel Mawhinney, Shini Muthukrishnan, and new cast member Hacker T Dog, presented Turner with the badge, which recognises her role in “inspiring the nation’s children”.

During her two-year stint on Blue Peter, Turner created one of the series’ most memorable moments when she guided viewers in making the Tracy Island model from Thunderbirds.

The presenter said: “I have coveted the golden Blue Peter badge for so many years and never got one – and now they’ve put this right.

“All these years I’ve been without one, and at every Blue Peter event I’ve hoped I would get one.

“It’s now even become a standing joke. So this is my proudest moment and I won’t forget it.”

Turner also worked on the now defunct GMTV as a breakfast presenter and was host of the National Lottery draw between 1994 and 1996.

Blue Peter will reveal a new look and format from Friday September 5 as it shifts to Campfield Facilities at Versa Studios in Manchester, while it has decided to stop future live episodes “as viewing habits change”.

The Blue Peter Garden in Salford’s Media City, and the garden at RHS Bridgewater, will continue to be used for filming, and remain part of the Blue Peter output.

The first episode was shown on October 16 1958, and the show became known for its intrepid presenters and characterful pets.

During its more than 60-year history, the series has presented Blue Peter badges to the King and Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as actors Olivia Colman and David Tennant.