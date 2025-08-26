Kris Jenner says new facelift is her version of ‘ageing gracefully’

US reality TV star Kris Jenner has said her new facelift is “my version” of “ageing gracefully”.

The 69-year-old matriarch of the Kardashian clan said her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner accompanied her to the procedure, while Kim Kardashian was “on FaceTime”.

Speaking to Vogue Arabia, she said: “I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh.

“I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy.

“Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself.

“If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully – meaning you don’t want to do anything – then don’t do anything.

“But for me, this is ageing gracefully. It’s my version.”

She added: “Of course my daughter Kylie went with me, while Kim was present at all times on FaceTime.

“I decided to reveal some details because I feel it can be very inspirational to people who aren’t feeling so great about themselves.

“Even when I had my hip replacement, we filmed it. I have the conviction that sharing these things can be helpful.”

Jenner also reflected on the reality TV series that propelled her family to a stratospheric level of fame, and said: “To be perfectly honest, I never thought the exposure would be harmful.

“I just thought this was going to be a great journey.

“‘Buckle your seatbelts, we are in for a wild ride, but we are going to have the time of our lives.’

“I was very optimistic, and I’m also a girl who looks at the glass as half full.

“We were working in our stores in Calabasas, and I thought this would be a great way to give exposure to our business, as it was like an instant focus group.

“This was an immediate marketing tool and something that could come in handy for other things.

“I knew this was not a gamble. I also prayed about it.

“I got on my knees and I said, ‘Please Lord, lead me in the right direction,’ and that’s what I still do everyday.

“I have great spirituality and I’m very confident about my decisions, but I also feel we were led in the right direction.”

“You know, we don’t have any regrets. I don’t live with regrets.

“We have a global ­television show in 200 countries and so many languages.

“Our enormous fanbase is very emotionally invested in the family.

“At this point, they want to see what we are doing, and they will know everything, especially as we live in the age of the internet.

“There’s nothing off-limits.”

She also revealed the family holds the editing rights of the show and said: “We always had these rights, that’s the way I negotiated the deal.

“I wasn’t going to put my family in a vulnerable situation by signing a piece of paper saying they could do whatever they wanted with our image, and we would only see it on TV.

“But we quickly realised that the raw moments, the tears and showing our real lives had real value.

“We only took something out when we looked bad, or there was a nicer angle.”

Reflecting on her forthcoming 70th birthday, she said: “I don’t know what 70 is supposed to feel like, but I feel great and I’m happy to be there.

“I just have to try my best to do what I can to feel good and healthy. My blessing is my family.

“If I can be a part of their lives in the best way possible, then I’m thrilled.”

The full exclusive interview and feature will be available in the September issue of Vogue Arabia and they are available now on Vogue Arabia’s website.