It’s a Love Story: Taylor Swift announces engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce

Singer Taylor Swift has announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce.

The Love Story singer, 35, made the announcement in a joint Instagram post with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce, which showed pictures of him proposing to her and the pair embracing in a garden.

The post read: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Swift, who has 280 million Instagram followers, also posted a heart on her Instagram story with her song So High School from the anthology version of album The Tortured Poets Department, which is said to have been written about her fiance, playing in the background.

During a cabinet meeting, US President Donald Trump was asked by a reporter about the engagement, to which he replied: “Well, I wish them a lot of luck, I think he’s a great player, I think he’s a great guy, and I think that she’s a terrific person. So I wish them a lot of luck.”

The PA news agency understands Swift’s engagement ring is an Old Mine Brilliant Cut, and her jewellery was designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewellery.

US outlet Page Six has reported that Swift wore a striped silk Polo Ralph Lauren dress and cognac-coloured Louis Vuitton sandals, while Kelce wore a Polo Ralph Lauren knit in the social media post.

Kelce’s teammate Patrick Mahomes shared the post on his story accompanied by three hearts, while his wife Brittany also shared the post, with a comment that read: “Two of the most genuine people meet and fall in love. Just so happy for these two.”

The NFL’s official Instagram account also congratulated the pair twice, first sharing a video compilation of Swift attending games with the words “what a journey”, while another post showed a clip of the pair celebrating Kelce’s 2024 Super Bowl win.

The couple got together after Kelce, also 35, announced on his New Heights podcast, which he presents with his brother Jason, two years ago that he wanted to date Swift, after he failed to meet her when she performed at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Chiefs.

Speaking on an episode of New Heights, Swift said she considered it to be “a wild, romantic gesture” but joked he “didn’t do any proper logistical planning” to meet her at the Eras Tour show, such as get in touch with her management.

Instead, she revealed he thought his status on the team would allow him to go backstage to meet her.

Swift said: “Because he knows the elevator lady, he thought he could talk to her about just getting down to my dressing room. That’s how it works in 1973.”

During her appearance on his podcast earlier this month – which saw her announce her upcoming album The Life Of A Showgirl, which will be released in October – Swift described Kelce as a “vibe booster”.

He appeared at one of Swift’s Eras Tour shows at Wembley Stadium on June 23, where he arrived on stage as she prepared to perform the The Tortured Poets Department section of the show, wearing a top hat and tails, and helped to prepare her to sing I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.

During the Eras Tour, Swift changed the lyrics to her song Karma, from 2022’s Midnights album, from “karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me” to “karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me”, in reference to Kelce.

Since she began dating him, Swift has regularly attended Chiefs matches to watch her fiance, and was booed by the heavily pro-Philadelphia Eagles crowd when shown on the video boards as the two teams played at the Super Bowl in New Orleans in February.

It came after she was cheered loudly when she showed up at the showpiece game in Las Vegas in 2024.

Swift made history last summer when the tour became the highest-grossing of all time, and she became the first solo artist to perform at Wembley eight times on a single tour.

The singer has had four UK number one singles and 13 UK number one albums, and some of her best-known songs include Blank Space, Shake It Off and 22.