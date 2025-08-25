The Lord Of The Rings voted best classical film music for third year running

The soundtrack to The Lord Of The Rings trilogy has been voted the nation’s most popular film music for the third year in a row, according to Classic FM’s Movie Music Hall Of Fame.

The music chart, which was in partnership with Radio Times, saw more than 10,000 votes cast by Classic FM listeners and Radio Times readers.

They selected their favourite scores with Howard Shore’s music from the fantasy film, based on JRR Tolkien’s books, taking the number one spot.

Following a day-long countdown of music from cinema’s most loved movies, the number one soundtrack was revealed on Monday night by Classic FM presenter, Jonathan Ross.

Howard Shore’s score for The Lord Of The Rings has been voted the greatest film soundtrack (Ian West/PA)

The Canadian composer and conductor, 78, won two Golden Globes and Four Grammys for the body of work.

He said: “It’s an honour that The Lord of the Rings has topped the Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame for the third year running.

“I’m deeply grateful to all the Classic FM listeners who voted. It is wonderful that audiences continue to enjoy this musical journey through JRR Tolkien’s Middle-earth, and I am thrilled the music resonates so strongly today.”

Since its release in 2001, the trilogy, which stars Elijah Wood, Sir Ian McKellen and Viggo Mortensen, has seen international success and become one of the highest grossing film series in the world.

The final film also earned an Academy Award for best original song for the end credits track Into The West, with music and lyrics from Shore, Annie Lennox, and Fran Walsh.

Ross, who presents Classic FM’s twice-weekly, film music programme Classic FM at the Movies, said: “The Lord of the Rings is legendary in every sense, the storytelling, the world-building and, of course, Howard Shore’s unforgettable music.

“It’s a score that sweeps you away to another world, and I’m not surprised that our listeners have crowned it number one again.

“It was a joy to count down some of the greatest film music ever created and share it with our listeners who seem to love it just as much as me.”

Classic FM of presenter Jonathan Ross hosted the countdown (Classic FM/PA)

Composer John Williams triumphed in this years charts with three of his scores making it to the top five including his music for Schindler’s List at number two, followed by Star Wars at number three and Jurassic Park at number five.

The score for Gladiator, composed by Hans Zimmer, also made it into the top five placing at number four.

Williams and Zimmer also took joint first place as the nation’s favourite film music composers with 11 entries each in the countdown.

The chart’s most dramatic climb this year was Williams’ score for Steven Spielberg’s 1975 film Jaws which jumped 27 places to number 13.

This comes as the academy award-winning film celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

Hans Zimmer had 11 entries in the best movie music countdown (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The top 10 also features acclaimed composers including the late John Barry for his scores in Dances with Wolves and Out of Africa, and Ennio Morricone for The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

Classic FM’s composer in residence, Debbie Wiseman, re-enters the top 10 with her music to Wilde.

The 2025 chart saw new entries make it into the top 100 chart including Stephen Schwartz’s Wicked following the release of its screen adaptation which features popstar Ariana Grande and actress-singer Cynthia Erivo.

Mission: Impossible also made its first ever chart entry in the Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame following the release of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

The Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame 2025 Top 20:

1. The Lord of the Rings – Howard Shore

2. Schindler’s List – John Williams

3. Star Wars – John Williams

4. Gladiator – Hans Zimmer

5. Jurassic Park – John Williams

6. Out of Africa – John Barry

7. Dances with Wolves – John Barry

8. The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly – Ennio Morricone

9. Interstellar – Hans Zimmer

10. Wilde – Debbie Wiseman

11. Chariots Of Fire – Vangelis

12. Harry Potter – John Williams

13. Jaws – John Williams

14. The Mission – Ennio Morricone

15. The Godfather – Nino Rota

16. Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl – Klaus Badelt

17. Titanic – James Horner

18. Doctor Zhivago – Maurice Jarre

19. How To Train Your Dragon – John Powell

20: Indiana Jones – John Williams