Strictly Come Dancing star arrested on suspicion of rape

A Strictly Come Dancing star has been arrested on suspicion of rape.

The man in his 30s, who has not been named, was also detained over a separate alleged offence of “non-consensual intimate image abuse”.

He was detained on Friday after a “third-party allegation of sexual and drug-related offences”.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: “On Friday 22 August officers arrested a man in his 30s in east London on suspicion of rape and non-consensual intimate image abuse.

“This is a joint investigation with Hertfordshire Constabulary and while the investigation is in its early stages we urge anyone with any information to come forward to us quoting 8479/22AUG.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by submitting an online form.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

It is understood the arrest is not related to the current production of Strictly Come Dancing, which is in the rehearsal stage and will return to screens in September.

A BBC spokesperson said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on an ongoing police investigation.”

Earlier this month it was reported the corporation had called in lawyers to investigate the show following claims two of its stars used cocaine.

The scandal-hit show was also the subject of a review in 2024, when the BBC looked into separate allegations of bullying and harassment against former professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, made by his former dance partner Amanda Abbington.

The corporation upheld some, but not all, of the complaints made – and brought in a series of measures aimed at improving welfare.

This included the introduction of a chaperone who is present “at all times” during training room rehearsals.