Original Harry Potter director says JK Rowling’s trans views are ‘very sad’

Original Harry Potter director Chris Columbus has said the series’ creator JK Rowling’s views on trans issues are “very sad”.

The 66-year-old, who directed the first two Harry Potter films, said her views did not align with his own and added that he did not wish to be involved with the fantasy franchise’s upcoming HBO TV series.

Columbus told Variety: “I like to sometimes separate the artist from the art, I think that’s important to do.

Columbus said JK Rowling’s views were ‘very sad’ (James Manning/PA)

“It’s unfortunate, what’s happened. I certainly don’t agree with what she’s talking about. But it’s just sad, it’s very sad.”

In recent years, Rowling, 60, has been outspoken on gender issues, and praised three women who brought a Supreme Court case that led to a ruling excluding transgender women from the legal definition of a woman under the Equality Act.

Asked about whether he would want to work on the TV version of Harry Potter, Columbus continued: “No, I’ve done it, you saw my version. There’s nothing left for me to do in the world of Potter.

“The great thing about it is that with the first and second and third book, we wanted to do it all. We wanted to bring all of that onto the screen, and we didn’t have the opportunity.”

Each season of the new HBO show will be a faithful adaptation of the Harry Potter books, from author and executive producer Rowling.

The show will see Hot Fuzz star Nick Frost play Hogwarts groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid, award-winning US actor John Lithgow as Hogwarts headmaster Professor Albus Dumbledore, Welsh comedian and actor Paul Whitehouse as caretaker Argus Filch, and Rivals actress Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley.

Young actor Rory Wilmot will perform the role of Harry’s school friend Neville Longbottom, while Amos Kitson has been cast as his cousin Dudley Dursley.

Sherlock actress Louise Brealey is to play Hogwarts Quidditch coach Madam Rolanda Hooch, and Game Of Thrones star Anton Lesser will be wandmaker Garrick Ollivander.

It follows the popular film adaptations, of which Columbus also produced the third film, which starred Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint as the protagonists.

The series is set to hit TV screens in 2027 on HBO and HBO Max.