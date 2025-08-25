Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley share school photos ahead of This Morning return

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley can be seen laughing over their old school photos with Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond ahead of their return to This Morning.

The quartet giggle over pictures from their school days as they sit on the show’s famous sofa in a new promo for the flagship daytime programme.

Shephard and Deeley will return to screens on Monday September 1 while O’Leary and Hammond will be back at the helm on Fridays from September 5, ITV confirmed.

Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond will be reunited (Ian West/PA)

In the ad, Hammond tells Deeley “you haven’t changed” while she comments on O’Leary’s photo: “Ain’t he lovely?”

Their childhood photos are lined up under their initials – A, B, C and D.

The hosts have been on a break from the show for the summer holidays while stars such as Emma Willis, Andi Peters, Sian Welby and Rochelle Humes have filled in.

The return of the regular hosts will see Strictly judge Shirley Ballas, West End star Jodie Prenger and TV vet Dr Scott Miller judge the Pup Idol segment as they choose a pet dog to win a role on Coronation Street.

Meanwhile, This Morning’s resident GP Dr Zoe Williams will help viewers reduce their biological age in a new series Hack Your Age, where viewers will be taken through tips and tricks they can do at home in a bid to turn back the years.

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player