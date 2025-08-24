The Maccabees leave fans guessing over their future after festival comeback

The Maccabees completed their comeback on the final day of this year’s All Points East festival, but left their fans guessing as to their future.

The south London five-piece reformed after eight years to play in Victoria Park, with a rapturously received career-spanning set.

From opener Latchmere, about a Battersea leisure centre with the crowd chanting that it’s “got a wave machine”, they were clearly enjoying themselves.

They overcame sound problems during First Love and again in Can You Give It, with their fans singing until it was fixed.

Old friend Jamie T joined them for Marks To Prove It and his own Sticks ‘N Stones.

Guitarist Felix White said there were times in the past eight years when they never thought they would play these songs again.

And singer Orlando Weeks said: “It’s unbelievable that you paid that money and took that risk to see our band. Thank you for taking a chance on a band that hasn’t played for a long time.”

After an encore that concluded with their most popular song Pelican, White said that “we want to thank you for putting The Maccabees back together”, adding: “We’re thinking of the people in Palestine and we know you are too.”

This was the 14th gig since they reformed, including Glastonbury, but with no further ones planned, it is unclear whether they will continue together.

Earlier, CMAT drew a huge crowd for an exuberant main stage set which included getting the security guards to do the Dunboyne, County Meath two-step.

Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson seized the day by spotting CMAT dolls in the crowd, getting fans to cheer a woman at the front with crutches and having a band hug and kiss.

There were raucous singalongs for I Wanna Be A Cowboy, Baby and Take A Sexy Picture Of Me, while she played the unreleased country song When A Good Man Cries – “about being a huge bitch”.

She ended her hour-long set by crowdsurfing with her adoring fans before saying “enjoy The Maccabees and don’t forget – Free Palestine”.

Like other artists she referenced the dust at the east London park, caused by weeks of dry weather, and said it was her last gig of the summer festival season – next year she could well be headlining them.

Other acts on Sunday included new art punk band Man/Woman/Chainsaw, Divorce, Bombay Bicycle Club and Noughties indie heroes The Cribs.

Other headliners at All Points East 2025 have included Cleo Sol, Chase And Status, Barry Can’t Swim and Raye on Saturday, who was joined by FKA Twigs after rapper Doechii pulled out.