Billy Porter pulls out of Manchester Pride performance due to ‘illness’

Actor and singer Billy Porter has pulled out of Manchester Pride performance due to an illness, according to the event organisers.

Porter, 55, is best known for performing on Broadway in shows such as Kinky Boots as well as starring in the hit drama series Pose.

The star was due to perform at the Mardi Gras event on Saturday, but has had to cancel at the last minute.

Billy Porter had been due to perform at the Mardi Gras event (Ian West/PA)

A statement shared on the Manchester Pride Instagram page said: “We’re sad to share that Billy Porter will no longer be able to perform at Mardi Gras today due to illness.

“We know many of you were looking forward to their set as much as we were. Get well soon Billy, we hope you have a speedy recovery.”

The event will still see more than 120 artists perform across six stages throughout the weekend including former Little Mix member Leigh-Anne Pinnock, singer Olly Alexander and pop star Nelly Furtado.

The statement continued: “Thanks for your understanding and for being part of the Manchester Pride community. We can’t wait to celebrate with you.”

Billy Porter has had to pull out of his appearance at the last minute (Aaron Chown/PA)

Porter received three Emmy nominations and took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series in 2019 for playing Pray Tell in Pose.

The Mardi Gras line-up will also see special guests including rapper Big Freedia, singer Tulisa and DJ Paulette along with author Gok Wan, Welsh drag queen Tayce and DJ Jodie Harsh.

Manchester Pride kicked off on August 15 and will run until August 25 with parties, parades and performances taking over the city in celebration of LGBTQ+ life and culture.