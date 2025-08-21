Vienna to host Eurovision Song Contest 2026

Vienna is to host the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest after Austria’s act JJ won the 2025 event with his song, Wasted Love, in Basel, Switzerland.

The city will become joint fourth on the list of places which have hosted the contest the most times, alongside Copenhagen, Malmo and Stockholm, with Austrian broadcaster ORF hosting the event.

Eurovision’s 70th final will take place at the city’s Wiener Stadthalle arena on May 16, after a bidding process for cities saw officials examine facilities, infrastructure and the ability to accommodate visiting delegations, fans and journalists.

Martin Green, director of the Eurovision Song Contest, said: “The EBU (European Broadcasting Union) is thrilled that Vienna has been selected as the host city for the Eurovision Song Contest 2026.

“Vienna’s reputation as one of the most musical cities in the world, and its location in the heart of Europe, makes it the perfect host city for the 70th Eurovision Song Contest.

“The city’s exceptional Stadthalle was a great venue for the 60th contest in 2015 and we’re very much looking forward to welcoming delegations, artists and fans alike back there next May as the world’s largest live music event celebrates 70 glorious years of being united by music.

“Together with host broadcaster ORF and the city of Vienna we will create a spectacular celebration of music that will reverberate across the world.”

Vienna’s City Hall will host the event’s opening ceremony on May 10, and go on to host EuroClub, the contest’s pop-up, nightlife spot, while the square outside will host the Eurovision Village, an open air screening zone.

Mayor of Vienna, Michael Ludwig, added: “In Vienna, we can be proud that our city has been selected by the EBU and ORF as the most suitable host city for one of the world’s largest events.

“We submitted a convincing overall package with enormous accommodation capacities, excellent infrastructure, and a lot of experience in hosting international events.

“Additionally, we placed great emphasis on offering numerous Eurovision Song Contest events in public spaces that can be visited free of charge.

“As the mayor of Vienna, it is very important to me that cultural events are accessible to everyone, regardless of the size of their wallet.

“As the mayor of Vienna, I am, of course, pleased that Vienna was able to prevail and that Austria can represent itself again next year. We will have a great May together, I am convinced of that.”

Further details including ticketing will be released later this year.

Eurovision’s 2025 final saw Israeli singer Yuval Raphael finish as runner-up, after her team said she was left “shaken and upset” after pro-Palestinian protesters rushed towards a barrier while she was on stage.

Following the incident, Swiss police confirmed two people were handed over to them and that they were later released, while the organiser, Swiss broadcaster SRG SSR, released a statement saying that a crew member was hit with paint but was “fine”.