Kristian Nairn withdraws from Strictly with ‘heavy heart’

Actor and DJ Kristian Nairn has withdrawn from the 2025 Strictly Come Dancing cast with a “heavy heart” for medical reasons, according to the BBC.

The 49-year old is best known for playing Hodor in the HBO fantasy series Game Of Thrones, and also starred as Wee John Feeney in comedy Our Flag Means Death.

He was due to join the new series as a celebrity contestant, however it was announced on Thursday that he will no longer be able to participate.

He said: “With a heavy heart, I have to step back from this season of Strictly Come Dancing due to unexpected medical reasons.

“I was truly looking forward to the journey, and I’m deeply sorry to disappoint anyone who was looking forward to seeing me on the dance floor.

“Thank-you all for your support, and I will be back on my feet very soon, in every sense. Love to all, Kristian.”

Sarah James, executive producer at BBC Studios, said: “We’ve absolutely loved getting to know Kristian in this short time, and he has all the makings of a brilliant Strictly Come Dancing contestant.

“We’re incredibly sorry to lose him from this year’s series and we all wish him a speedy recovery.”

A replacement for Nairn will be announced on BBC’s The One Show on Thursday at 7pm.