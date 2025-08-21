FKA Twigs joins London’s All Points East festival lineup to replace Doechii

Singer FKA Twigs will replace Doechii at London’s All Points East festival.

The announcement comes after the Grammy Award-winning rapper pulled out of her performance in Victoria Park that was scheduled for this Saturday.

The 27-year-old, whose real name is Jaylah Hickmon, will also no longer perform at France’s Rock En Seine festival in Paris on Thursday and Bristol’s Forwards Festival scheduled for Sunday, with no reason given for the rapper’s absence at the events.

All Points East shared the announcement on Instagram with the caption: “We’re excited to share that FKA Twigs is our new West Stage headliner for this Saturday!

“FKA Twigs will be joining Raye, Tyla, Jade, Jyoty, Nao and so many more for an incredible day of music in London’s Victoria Park.

“This follows the news that Doechii is unfortunately no longer able to perform at All Points East.”

Doechii achieved worldwide fame in 2024 with the release of mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal, which includes the songs Denial Is A River, Catfish and Nissan Altima.

The caption continued: “Our team has been working extremely hard to turn this around in the short time frame and we’re so grateful to FKA Twigs for making this happen.”

Doechii attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2025 in New York (Matt Crossick/PA)

FKA Twigs is known for her genre-bending musical styles and previously worked as a backup dancer for other artists before releasing her studio debut, LP1, in 2014.

She followed it with 2019’s Magdalene and Eusexua, her third studio album, earlier this year, which peaked at number three on the UK albums chart.