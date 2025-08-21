Eamonn Holmes apologises after using racial slur during GB News interview

Eamonn Holmes has said it is “ridiculous” he was obliged to issue an on-air apology after using a racial slur.

The broadcaster was interviewing former Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona on GB News when he asked her if a recent procedure on her eyes had left her looking “Oriental”.

Discussing a facelift she had in 2024, Holmes asked Katona: “Are you happy with the eyes?”

Kerry Katona said she was not offended by Eamonn Holmes’s question (Ben Whitley/PA)

Katona replied: “I had them done over a year ago now – it was making my eyes feel a bit heavy so I had an uplift.”

Holmes responded: “And you don’t look Oriental or anything, do you?”

He later told viewers: “Apparently, you’re not allowed to describe someone as looking Oriental.

“I don’t know how I would then describe Kerry Katona if her eyes changed shape.

“I don’t know how I’m going to say, “Does she look like someone from some other country in the eastern (part of the world).’”

“The world is ridiculous – how you have to apologise for people… if she painted herself… I don’t know. I can’t get into this, but anyway.”

His co-host Ellie Costello said, “But Kerry looks beautiful”, and Holmes replied: “Kerry looks well. I’m sorry if you don’t look well or we have offended you in any way or… oh, I don’t know.”

In a video on her Instagram story, Katona said she was “not offended” by his question.

She said: “Eamonn Holmes has been one of my oldest and longest friends and I absolutely adore and love him to bits.

“He said absolutely nothing untowards towards me, I was not offended in any way shape and form. I truly adore him.”

GB News has declined to comment.