Professor Brian Cox ‘excited’ to receive Francis Crick Institute scholarship

BBC science presenter Professor Brian Cox has said he is “excited” after receiving a scholarship from the Francis Crick Institute.

As part of the scholarship, the 57-year-old will present a new podcast called A Question Of Science, produced by BBC Studios and recorded at the London biomedical research centre.

Cox said: “Science doesn’t happen in isolation. The way we fund it, regulate it, and apply it, all depend on reaching across boundaries.

“The podcast A Question Of Science, has already shown that the real experts have much to say about issues that affect all of us and that scientists can even be entertaining.”

His role will also see him promoting, explaining and exploring multidisciplinary research and championing the role of science in the world.

Paul Nurse, chief executive and director of the institute, said: “We are very much looking forward to working with Brian, who will be a great addition to the Crick community.

“As scientists, it’s important for us to remain outward facing. Brian has a natural ability to link the scientific community with wider society, pioneering new ways to engage the public and acting as an advocate for science and its potential to improve the lives of millions.”

The new podcast will launch on September 17, with episodes looking at subjects such as climate change, cures for cancer and AI, and will run for 12 episodes.

Cox is best known for BBC shows such as Brian Cox’s Adventures In Space And Time, The Planets and Forces Of Nature.

Before becoming a physicist, Cox was a keyboard player in dance band D:Ream, who are best known for their song Things Can Only Get Better.