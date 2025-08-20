Bonnie Langford among stars announced for Paddington The Musical

Dancer and actress Bonnie Langford is among the stars announced in the cast for Paddington The Musical.

The 61-year-old will play housekeeper Mrs Bird in the production, which will launch with a preview at London’s Savoy Theatre on November 1 and has been adapted from the books by Michael Bond and award-winning films, which feature Ben Whishaw as the voice of the bear.

Also joining the cast are Timi Akinyosade as Tony, Amy Booth-Steel as Lady Sloane, Tarinn Callender as Grant, Delilah Bennett-Cardy as Judy Brown, Adrian Der Gregorian as Mr Brown, Tom Edden as Mr Curry, Brenda Edwards as Tanya, and Amy Ellen Richardson as Mrs Brown.

The cast will be completed by Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as Millicent Clyde and Teddy Kempner as Mr Gruber, with producers remaining tight-lipped on how Paddington will be represented in the performance.

They said: “We can’t wait for you to meet Paddington, but please bear with us a little longer.”

Langford will star as Mrs Bird in Paddington The Musical on the West End (Ian West/PA)

Paddington The Musical, written by Jessica Swale and directed by Luke Sheppard, will feature songs from McFly singer Tom Fletcher, and follows the small bear from Peru as he lands in London where a chance encounter with the Brown family leads to him finding a new home.

Anna Marsh, chief executive of StudioCanal, which makes the Paddington films, said: “We are so proud to announce our brilliantly talented company today as we look forward to Paddington’s highly anticipated stage debut in London’s West End.

“As with our films and series, we have put such genuine care into Paddington The Musical to ensure that audiences will truly delight in Paddington’s next adventure. It’s a true privilege for everyone at StudioCanal to be part of Paddington’s legacy.”

Paddington, first published on October 13 1958, has seen a number of adaptations over the years, including a BBC TV version in 1976 voiced by the late Sir Michael Hordern.

The recent movies, released in 2014, 2017 and 2024, have all performed well at the box office.

Tickets for Paddington The Musical are on sale now for dates running until May 25, 2026.