Tommy Fury says his relationship with Molly-Mae Hague is in ‘best place ever’

Boxer Tommy Fury has said his relationship with Molly-Mae Hague is in the “best place” it has ever been.

Fury, 26, met the influencer and businesswoman on the ITV reality dating show Love Island in 2019 and the couple have a daughter, Bambi.

They reportedly split up in August 2024, just over a year after their engagement. Fury claims the split was caused by his heavy drinking which started after he injured his hand.

Tommy Fury the premiere for Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury at the Printworks in Manchester (Danny Lawson/PA)

Speaking at the Manchester premiere for the BBC Three docuseries Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury, the boxer told the PA news agency: “At the end of the day, we’re keeping everything between me and Molly private.

“Now we’re in the best place that we’ve ever been, and that’s just down to you know, just down to me and sorting me head out to be honest and becoming the partner that I always knew I could be and the partner she deserves.

“We’ve gone from kids to adults in the public eye. We changed our life in the public eye. So we’re very used to it. But I think now it’s just about keeping a little bit of something private for us, having something special for us.”

In the documentary, Fury discusses his excessive drinking and admitted to downing “20 shots a night” before the couple split up.

Speaking about the choice to open up to the cameras, Fury added: “There’s no good bottling things up. And I thought, if I’m going to do a documentary I want it to be real. I want to do a real documentary.

“And that’s why I said, open the cameras up. Let people see, see me at my lowest. See me at my highest. See me winning. See the losses.

Molly-Mae Hague met Fury while appearing on Love Island in 2019 (James Manning/PA)

“I don’t want to shy away from that. Life’s not all glitz and glamour and great all the time, there’s ups and there’s downs. And I want people to see that, and if they can take something away from it, amazing.

“It was tough for me to open up and do that at the start, but I just thought by me doing this, being a young lad in a limelight, all this sort of stuff, I might be able to help somebody. So it’s not all bad.

“It’s tough to do at the start, but then once you get used to it, once you have said things openly, it gets a lot easier.”

Part one of Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury is available on BBC iPlayer and BBC Three, with part two scheduled for later in the year.