Tommy Fury admits to downing ’20 shots a night’ before Molly-Mae split

Tommy Fury has admitted he was downing “20 shots a night” and drinking to get “blackout drunk” ahead of his split with Molly-Mae Hague.

The boxer, 26, met Hague on ITV dating show Love Island in 2019 and the pair have a daughter, Bambi.

The news of their split in August 2024, just more than a year after their engagement, sparked shock and speculation he had been unfaithful.

Fury, the half-brother of boxer Tyson, denies the rumours in his new BBC Three docu-series Tommy: The Good, The Bad, The Fury, saying he started drinking heavily after injuring his hand.

He said: “The reason for our ending the relationship was alcohol.”

He added: “I couldn’t train, box, lift weights, that was all gone.

“My right hand was messed up, I was in dire pain, it’s just what happens over years of impact on the hand.

“I had lost my entire identity, lost my life.”

In the first episode of the show, Fury’s father John says he urged Hague to leave his son, saying: “I knew from dealing with Tyson, when the drinking started to come into play I thought ‘Not again’.

John Fury has said he encouraged Hague to leave his son (Nick Potts/PA)

“I did say to Molly, because she came to me, what you’re best off doing with him, Molly, is walking away, because if he’s not going to change himself, he doesn’t think that much of you.”

Revealing how much he was drinking at the time, Fury said: “I hold my hands up, drink got hold of me – 20 shots a night, 20 beers.

“Every day I would have a drink and I would drink to get blackout drunk, and that is what led to me not being the right partner to Molly.”

Discussing how it impacted him to be unable to fight, he said: “The only thing that made me feel like I was back in that moment of thousands of fans again was picking up and having a drink, but having a drink was what cost me my entire family.

“The reason why everything went to shit, I went through the worst year of my life, I went through a crisis, was because I couldn’t fight.”

He admitted he was drunk when Hague eventually walked out, taking their daughter with her.

He said: “I’ve never even said this before, but when they’d actually left the house, I was actually drunk at that point, so I don’t actually remember it that well, which was even more upsetting.

“I woke up. I was like shit, and I was listening to probably the silence of the house for like an hour. I was like, f***. And that was the last time they’ve been here.

“I’m not going to lie and say I knew the feeling of what it was like when they walked out – I didn’t because I was intoxicated.”

The couple have since rekindled their relationship, with Hague saying she believes their relationship is “worth saving”.

Part one of Tommy: The Good, The Bad, The Fury is available on BBC iPlayer and BBC Three, with part two scheduled for later in the year.