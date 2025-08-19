Rivals stars Danny Dyer and Emily Atack to reunite for new game show

Rivals stars Danny Dyer and Emily Atack will host a new game show in which contestants will have to convince other players of their intelligence.

The ITV series Nobody’s Fool is described as “a unique reality event packed full of drama and deception”, which will feature 10 contestants from across the UK who are selected to stay in a “smart house”.

Contestants must compete in challenges to convince others that they are more intelligent than they may actually be.

They will also take part in daily individual quizzes that will test different areas of intelligence in order to build a group prize pot of up to £100,000.

However, only the contestants themselves will know how well they have done, and it will be up to them to decide what information they choose to share with their competitors.

Across the series, the players must determine who is the weakest among them and eliminate them in a bid to keep the genuine assets and weed out those who are faking it in a bid to stay in the game.

The show aims to “exploit preconceived notions about intelligence, playing on stereotypes and snap judgments to create a cast of characters who will keep viewers guessing”, according to ITV.

Dyer, who previously starred with Atack in the Disney+ adaptation of the Jilly Cooper novel Rivals, said: “This is a blinder of a game show and unlike anything I’ve seen before.

Danny Dyer called Nobody’s Fool a ‘blinder of a game show’ (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“Emily and I had a brilliant time making it and much like the audience at home will be, we were kept guessing right until the very end.”

Atack said: “It’s so exciting to be part of something this new and fresh.

“The chance to work with Danny again was a no brainer for me. We had such a laugh. Can’t wait for everyone to watch, it’s an absolute must-see.”

Nobody’s Fool will air on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player next year.