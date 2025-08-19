Rapper Doechii pulls out of performances at All Points East and Bristol festival

Grammy Award-winning rapper Doechii has pulled out of performances at London’s All Points East and Bristol’s Forwards festivals.

The 27-year-old, whose real name is Jaylah Hickmon, will also no longer perform at France’s Rock En Seine festival in Paris, with no reason given for the rapper’s absence at the events.

An All Points East statement read: “Unfortunately Doechii will no longer be able to perform at All Points East on Saturday, August 23.

“We’d like to apologise to any disappointed fans and hope to welcome Doechii back to All Points East in the future.”

The Florida-born artist was due to perform at All Points East on Saturday, followed by Forwards on Sunday, while her Rock En Seine performance was due to take place on Thursday.

The All Points East statement continued: “We’re very sorry to announce that Doechii will no longer be performing at her upcoming shows.

“She is an incredible artist, and, like all of her fans, we were hugely excited to see her on stage.

“All Points East has an amazing line-up including Raye, Tyla, Jade, Jyoty, Nao and many more, and it’s set to be a truly unforgettable day.”

A replacement for the star has not been announced by either of the UK festivals at the time of writing.

A statement from Forwards read: “We are very sad to announce that Doechii will not be performing at her upcoming shows.

“She is an incredible artist and we were as excited as you were to bring her to our hometown of Bristol.

“We are so proud of this year’s Sunday line-up, with three amazing female headliners in Jorja Smith, The Last Dinner Party and Olivia Dean gracing our stage, as well as a plethora of other amazing musical talent across the day.”

Ticketholders have not been told whether they will be able to get a refund for the events following the cancellation.

Doechii’s North American tour begins next month, with a further set of US dates announced for October earlier this month.

The rapper first became known for her track Yucky Blucky Fruitcake, when it went viral following its release in 2020.

Doechii achieved worldwide fame in 2024 with the release of mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal, which includes the songs Denial Is A River, Catfish and Nissan Altima.

Months later, the record gave the rapper her first Grammy Award for best rap album, with nominations for best rap performance and best new albums at the 67th award ceremony.

She is also behind the viral hit Anxiety, which was released after a YouTube video of Doechii singing the song, which samples the 2011 hit Somebody That I Used To Know by Gotye and Kimbra, resurfaced.

The positive online response encouraged the rapper to release the full version, which saw her reach number three in the UK singles chart.

Forwards, All Points East and Doechii’s record label have been contacted for comment.