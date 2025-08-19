Noel Gallagher says he is ‘proud’ of his brother Liam

Oasis’s Noel Gallagher has said he is “proud” of his brother Liam and that he forgot how “funny” he was.

Following their return to Ireland at the weekend with two sold-out shows at Dublin’s Croke Park, the Britpop star opened up about their Oasis Live ’25 reunion tour adding that he is “completely blown away” by the response.

Oasis announced their reunion tour in August last year, 15 years after their dramatic split in 2009, when Noel quit the band after a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris, saying he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer”.

Liam Gallagher on stage at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Speaking to talkSport’s Andy Goldstein and Darren Bent, he said: “Liam’s smashing it. I’m proud of him.

“I couldn’t do the stadium thing like he does it, it’s not in my nature. But I’ve got to say, I kind of look and I think, good for you mate. He’s been amazing.

“It’s great just to be back with Bonehead (Paul Arthurs) and Liam and just be doing it again.

“I guess when it’s all said and done we will sit and reflect on it, but it’s great being back in the band with Liam, I forgot how funny he was.”

The group has already played in Cardiff, Manchester, London and Edinburgh with dates scheduled around the world including in major cities across the US, Canada, Mexico, Australia and Japan.

Liam and Noel Gallagher take to the stage at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Speaking about the tour so far and their opening night in Cardiff, Noel said he was “completely blown away”.

He added: “I can’t speak for anyone else, but for me personally, I grossly underestimated what I was getting into.

“It was kind of after about five minutes, I was like, all right, can I just go back to the dressing room and start this again?

“I’ve done stadiums before and all that, but I don’t mind telling you, my legs had turned to jelly after about halfway through the second song.

“It’s been an amazing thing. Really is an amazing thing.

“It’s difficult to put into words actually.

“Every night is the crowd’s first night, you know what I mean? So every night’s got that kind of same energy to it, but it’s been truly amazing. I’m not usually short for words, but I can’t really articulate it.

Oasis, best known for Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back In Anger and Champagne Supernova, signed to independent record label Creation Records in 1993, rising to fame with the release of their debut chart-topping album Definitely Maybe on August 29 1994.