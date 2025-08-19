Channel 4 to air new Steven Moffat Downing Street drama Number 10

Channel 4 is to air Number 10, a new political drama written by Steven Moffat, which will tell the story of a fictional British government living and working in Downing Street.

The former Doctor Who writer’s latest show will also tell the story of those working in the street who are not part of the government, such as cafe workers, maintenance workers, and even the cat.

Gwawr Lloyd, acting head of drama at Channel 4, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing Number 10 to Channel 4, a bold, brilliant and witty new drama from the exceptional mind of Steven Moffat and the powerhouse team at Hartswood Films.

The show will tell the story of a fictional government and the people who work in Downing Street (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“Number 10 will offer a rare glimpse behind the doors of the world’s most iconic political residences, which will take viewers from the high-stakes decisions of leadership to the lives of the staff who keep the house running.

“An insightful and entertaining twist on a state of the nation drama.”

Producers say the show is about “the only terrace house in history with mice and a nuclear deterrent” and the only place in the world “where a hangover can start a war”, adding that “the government will be fictional, but the problems will be real”.

The programme will be produced by Hartswood Films, part of ITV Studios, and directed by Ben Palmer.

Sue Vertue, executive producer for Hartswood Films, added: “We are excited to be working with Channel 4 on Number 10, which is a passion project for Steven.

“He says there are three famous doors in the world; he’s done 221B Baker Street and the Tardis – now he’s going to do the real one.”

Moffat is best known for his work on BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who, and has also worked on shows such as Sherlock, Dracula and Douglas Is Cancelled.

An air date for the programme will be announced at a later date.