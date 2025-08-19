Ben Fogle aims to rescue ‘struggling’ Sheffield clothing brand in Channel 5 show

TV presenter Ben Fogle is to attempt to rescue “struggling” Sheffield outdoor clothing brand Buffalo Systems in a new TV show on Channel 5.

The 51-year-old will risk “his life savings, reputation, and family’s financial future” according to producers in buying a factory for the company, which is best known for its waterproof attire, for Ben Fogle: Made In Sheffield.

Fogle said of the two-part show: “I’ve taken on some big adventures in my life, but this might be the boldest yet.

“Buying a Sheffield factory and investing in Buffalo is a huge leap – financially and emotionally. I’ve put everything into it because I believe in the brand, the people, and the power of British manufacturing.

“It’s a challenge, no doubt, and people may think I’m crazy, but I can’t wait to see how it turns out.”

The show sees the company’s designer Nigel Cabourn call him “f****** mad” and his wife Marina express her worries about what Fogle has got himself into.

Fogle will attempt to make the company a household name outside of military and adventure circles by opening the brand’s first direct-to-consumer shop in 40 years, designing his own jacket, and adding new colours to the company’s line other than khaki and grey.

He and his business partner James Sleater will take on £100,000 of debt as part of the process, with the aim of making the company debt-free in a year.

The show will be co-produced by Daisybeck Studios and Wander Films.

Denise Seneviratne, commissioning editor of factual at Channel 5, said: “I believe this new series will offer a fresh perspective on Ben – one our audience hasn’t seen before.

“It’s a bold and risky personal challenge that promises both heart and grit. I’m genuinely excited to be working with the small north-eastern company Wander, based in Middlesbrough, alongside Daisybeck.

“I believe they’ll craft a compelling and emotional series as Ben trades the wild for the workshop in his mission to revive a British iconic brand.”

Ben Fogle: Made In Sheffield is expected to air on Channel 5 in 2026.

Born in London as the son of English actress Julia Foster and Canadian veterinarian Bruce Fogle, Ben Fogle is best known for his charity sporting adventures and presenting travel shows such as Into The Congo With Ben Fogle, Expedition: Search For The Nile and Ben Fogle And The Buried City.