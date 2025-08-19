Actress Michelle Williams confirms birth of baby daughter via surrogate

Actress Michelle Williams has revealed she has welcomed a baby daughter via a surrogate.

The actress, 44, who is married to Hamilton director Thomas Kail, discussed having three children under the age of five during an appearance on chat show Jimmy Kimmel Live.

She is also mother to daughter Matilda, 19, who was born during her relationship with the late actor Heath Ledger.

Responding to a compliment on her figure from actress Tiffany Haddish, who is filling in for Kimmel, the Dawson’s Creek star said: “Then I’ve got to give a big shout out to Christine, because this last baby did not come through my body.

“But the miracle of our little girl is thanks to Christine. Maybe you’re watching out there, so thank you Christine.

“Thanks to Christine, I have three under five at home.”

Discussing how she is managing with three little ones, she said: “Everything’s good and under control. I’m the adult.

“I’m trying to figure out the sort of life-work balance.

“I hear a lot of people are talking about self-care, and I’m just wondering, when? Because I’m a working mom.

“I already have the guilt, and I don’t want to take more time away from them, but I understand I need to fill up the tank.”

She joked she had found a solution by “visiting our fine local establishments of government bureaucracy”.

Williams added: “You say: ‘I’m sorry, honey. But one day you’re going to grow up, and you’re going to get a job. And you’re going to pay taxes, and you’re going to need a social security number for that.’

“And then here’s how it goes: I recommend a midday appointment because it’s a little bit more crowded. And then you can claim your rightful place at the back of the line where they will let you wait in complete silence for at least one hour.

“There is free seating for all. Bring like a nail file and a to-do list and check, check, check.”

She continued: “If you want a pro hack tip, don’t double-check your paperwork because you might have to go back.”

The actress, who discloses very little information about her private life, is best known for films including The Greatest Showman, Brokeback Mountain, Venom and Blue Valentine.

She welcomed her first child with Kail in 2020 and a second in 2022.