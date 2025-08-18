Tommy Fury says he was intoxicated when Molly-Mae Hague walked out on him

Reality TV star Tommy Fury has said he does not remember what it felt like when his fiancee Molly Mae-Hague walked out on him with their daughter Bambi, as he was intoxicated.

The boxer, 26, who met Hague on ITV dating show Love Island, speaks about his his struggles with alcohol dependency in his new BBC Three docu-series, Tommy: The Good, The Bad, The Fury.

In episode one he says: “I’ve never even said this before, but when they’d actually left the house, I was actually drunk at that point, so I don’t actually remember it that well, which was even more upsetting.

“I woke up. I was like shit, and I was listening to probably the silence of the house for like an hour. I was like, f***. And that was the last time they’ve been here.

“I’m not going to lie and say I knew the feeling of what it was like when they walked out, I didn’t because I was intoxicated.

“But no matter how drunk I was, as long as Bambi’s routine stayed the same, I’d still be up in the morning, quarter past seven, making a bottle in the microwave, doing the milk, getting her up, bringing her down, making her breakfast.

“I’m still doing all that and, in my mind, if I could keep my fatherly duties going everything else will be OK.”

Also in the episode, Fury denies allegations of cheating that were spread online, and emphasises that the breakdown of their relationship was because of his problems with alcohol.

Fury, who is the half-brother of former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, and Hague, 26, were runners up on Love Island in 2019, and announced their engagement in July 2023.

In August 2024, they said that the relationship had ended, in separate social media messages, with Fury saying he was “heartbroken” to share the news.

In an episode of her Prime Video docuseries, Behind It All, Hague spoke about how his drinking had affected their relationship, and in series two she gave an update on their future, saying that they have something “worth saving”.

Tommy Fury and his daughter Bambi (BBC/Optomen Television Limited/PA)

In his new TV series the boxer “bares all about the demons that drove him to drink” and tries to prove to Hague that he is “a dependable father and partner once again”, according to a description from the BBC.

The series also looks at his boxing career, which took a backseat amid his hand surgery in January 2024.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Fury said: “I feel like whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger and that year of 2024 was the toughest year by far.

“It’s a long way behind me now. I’m not that person any more, and I feel like everything’s a lesson.”

Part one of Tommy: The Good, The Bad, The Fury will be available on BBC iPlayer and BBC Three on Tuesday August 19, with part two scheduled for later in the year.