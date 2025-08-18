Sir Billy Connolly warns fans of scammers impersonating him online

Veteran comedian Sir Billy Connolly has warned fans about scammers impersonating him online.

The Scottish actor and TV presenter, 82, said his wife Pamela Stephenson had also been impersonated and reminded members of the public that the sound of his voice can be recreated with artificial intelligence (AI).

In a message on his website, he said: “Dear friends, I have learned that, unfortunately, online scam artists are targeting my fans and supporters.

“They are impersonating me, often reaching out to fans soliciting direct messaging.

Sir Billy Connolly was knighted in 2017 (John Stillwell/PA)

“They create multiple deceptive social media and email accounts, and there could well be criminal intent.

“For the protection of all my fans and supporters, please be aware of the following:

“My official Facebook page – Billy Connolly – is my ONLY social media account.

“I do not have an Instagram, X, Snapchat, Telegram or any other social media account. My only website is https://billyconnolly.com

“I NEVER interact directly with fans or supporters, and would never suggest they direct message me, meet me, send me money or purchase goods directly.

“I do not sell memberships, fan cards, meetings. I will never suggest meeting personally or ask for personal information.

“If you are asked for any of the above, it is a scam.

“My likeness and the sound of my voice can be created by AI … so beware!

“My wife Pamela is also being impersonated, but please be aware that neither she nor any of my children have public social media accounts or pages.

“Please be safe everyone! Love and cuddles, Billy.”

Criminals can use voice cloning technology to replicate a person’s voice from just a few seconds of audio, which can be easily captured from a video someone has uploaded online or to social media.

Deepfake images of celebrities are often used in scams and fake adverts featuring public figures were the most reported scam adverts reported to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) in 2024.

Sir Billy, who was knighted in 2017 for services to entertainment and charity, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013 and retired from live stand-up performances five years later, but has continued to record programmes and make TV appearances.

His most recent projects include TV shows such as 2018’s Billy Connolly: Made In Scotland, Billy Connolly’s Great American Trail in 2019 and Billy Connolly Does… which began airing in 2022.