Roller-skating drag king and bridal designer compete on Great British Bake Off

A roller skating drag king and a bridal designer are among those competing on this year’s series of The Great British Bake Off.

Twelve bakers, including two hairdressers and a creative entrepreneur, have been announced for series 16 ahead of the return of the baking contest on Channel 4.

Drag king and service designer Jessika, who was raised in Cornwall, said she was alone at her friend’s house when she got the call to be in the show.

The 32-year-old said: “Seeing the big white tent for the first time was so weird. I’ve watched the show for years, and entertained the idea that, potentially, maybe, one day, this girl could quite possibly bake up a storm for the judges.

“But it didn’t really hit me until I was standing at my workstation, apron on, looking around at the other bakers and thinking, ‘Welp, girl, you made it!'”

Born in Hong Kong and now living in Essex with her husband and two children is bridal designer Pui Man who rediscovered baking during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The 51-year-old said she was “extremely excited” but also “extremely nervous” about going into the tent.

The youngest contestant this year is 23-year-old Edinburgh-born Jasmine, who is living in London while she completes her medical degree.

The student, who learnt the basics of bread and cakes through her mother and aunts, said she likes “using classic flavours and techniques to produce delicious bakes.”

Belfast-based Iain, who is a former amateur powerlifter, mixes his love of live music with sourdough, immortalising album cover art on the crusts of his loaves.

The 29-year-old software engineer said: “When I got the call to confirm my place I was in sheer disbelief, I had no idea it would actually happen.

“I thought it was a prank at first, I got a call a few minutes after being told and I thought they were going to tell me they made a mistake and I wasn’t actually on the show!”

Ukraine-born Nataliia, who moved to the UK just before the war broke out with Russia, is an office assistant who follows traditional recipes that have been handed down through the generations.

The east Yorkshire based baker, 32, said: “My husband secretly sent off my application without telling me, and when he told me that the Bake Off team wanted to speak to me, I was — to put it mildly — shocked. We were at home, and it was the most unexpected phone call.”

Noel Fielding, Prue Leith, Alison Hammond, and Paul Hollywood will return as judges and presenters for The Great British Bake Off (Channel 4/PA)

Business development executive Toby grew up in the seaside town of Sidmouth and now lives with his girlfriend Syd in Warwickshire with their rescue dog Bex.

The 29-year-old said it was surreal to meet hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding and added: “They were honestly just so friendly and we had a hug and introduced ourselves. I do remember I felt an overwhelming need to be interesting… whether I was successful or not, I’m not sure I want to know.”

Also competing are two hairdressers, 59-year-old Lesley, who lives with her partner Mark and two dogs in Kent, and Nadia, 41, from Liverpool, who blends Indian and Italian flavours with Scouse influence.

The line-up is completed by senior systems architect Aaron, creative entrepreneur Tom, Welsh software delivery manager Leighton, and analytical research and development scientist Hassan from south Yorkshire.

The Great British Bake Off will begin on Tuesday September 2 at 8pm on Channel 4.