Gary Lineker shortlisted for National Television Award after BBC exit

Gary Lineker has been shortlisted for the National Television Award for best TV presenter, just months after his exit from Match Of The Day.

The former footballer will face off against Ant & Dec, who have won the prize for 23 years in a row.

Lineker exited the BBC’s flagship football show in May after 26 years, following a row after he shared a post about Zionism, which featured a depiction of a rat, historically an antisemitic insult.

He issued an unreserved apology over the social media post, as it was confirmed he would leave his presenting role at the BBC early and would no longer front coverage of the 2026 World Cup or next season’s FA Cup.

Earlier this month, it was announced that he has signed up to present a new ITV game show called The Box, which will be filmed in the UK later this year and air in 2026.

Lineker and Ant & Dec will compete for the television presenter prize against Alison Hammond, best known for her appearances on This Morning and The Great British Bake Off; The Traitors and Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman; and Sort Your Life Out presenter Stacey Solomon.

Ant & Dec have won the TV presenter NTA for 23 years in a row (Ian West/PA)

The NTAs will be hosted by comedian Joel Dommett at The O2 in London on September 10, where Adolescence stars Owen Cooper and Stephen Graham, who play on-screen father and son, will go head-to-head for the drama performance prize.

They will compete against Tom Hardy for crime drama MobLand and Rose Ayling-Ellis for her performance as a lipreader called in to aid police in the thriller Code of Silence, while Brenda Blethyn is recognised for her final case as the eponymous detective in Vera.

Adolescence, the juggernaut Netflix drama about a teenage boy who is arrested for murdering a classmate, is also in the running for the new drama prize.

Also nominated are the adaptation of Jilly Cooper’s Rivals, the gangster saga MobLand, Code Of Silence and the cryptic comedy drama Ludwig.

The eagerly anticipated TV return of Gavin & Stacey at Christmas is shortlisted for the comedy prize, competing against stalwart Mrs Brown’s Boys, crime caper Brassic and Michael McIntyre’s 25th Year Stand-Up Special.

Comedian McIntyre is also recognised with a nod in the Bruce Forsyth entertainment award category, for his variety show Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, facing off against The Graham Norton Show, The Masked Singer and panel game Would I Lie to You?

He is also in the running for the quiz show prize, with a nod for his programme The Wheel, alongside nods for Richard Osman’s House of Games, The 1% Club and The Chase.

Michael McIntyre is nominated for the Bruce Forsyth entertainment award (Ian West/PA)

Flintoff, in which former cricket star Freddie Flintoff opened up about his life-changing Top Gear car crash, is shortlisted for the authored documentary prize.

It is in the running alongside There’s Only One Rob Burrow, which paid tribute to the late rugby league player-turned-MND campaigner; Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me, about Strictly professional Amy Dowden’s battle with cancer; and reality star Molly-Mae Hague’s tell-all Molly-Mae: Behind It All as well as Boyzone: No Matter What, which chronicled the rise and tragedy of the 90s boyband.

TV personality Solomon has two nominations in the factual entertainment category, where her lifestyle show Sort Your Life Out and fly-on-the-wall series with husband Joe Swash – Stacey & Joe – are both contenders.

Stacey Solomon is in the running for best TV presenter (Ian West/PA)

They face competition from Jeremy Clarkson’s agricultural shenanigans in Clarkson’s Farm, as well as Gogglebox and The Martin Lewis Money Show Live.

Meanwhile, The Great Pottery Throw Down has earned its first nomination for the talent show prize, securing a nod alongside Strictly Come Dancing, The Voice UK, Britain’s Got Talent and The Great British Bake Off.

The National Television Awards will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX from 8pm on September 10, with the final round of voting now open.