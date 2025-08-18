Former Love Island stars Olivia and Alex Bowen announce birth of second child

Former Love Island stars Olivia and Alex Bowen have announced the birth of their second child together.

The pair finished second on the 2016 series of the ITV reality show and have since starred in TLC’s Olivia And Alex: Happily Ever After.

On Monday, in a shared Instagram post, the couple shared photos of them with their baby girl Siena and son Abel, who was born in 2022.

Olivia wrote: “I can’t even find the words other than to say our beautiful girl Siena is here, and we are all bursting with love.

“It wasn’t an easy ride but every second worth it a thousand times over. I love my babies.”

Among the celebrities congratulating them in the comments was former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison and Love Island stars Shaughna Phillips and Molly Smith.

The birth of their second child comes weeks after ITV2 and ITVX announced it had greenlit a reality TV series about the family and the couple’s journey into parenthood.

Olivia And Alex: Parenthood will offer “intimate access to the couple’s real-life journey as they grow their young family from 3 to 4, whilst dealing with the emotional aftermath of losing one of their twins during early pregnancy”, a description from ITV said.

Earlier in the year, Olivia revealed she had been pregnant with twins but lost one to due vanishing twin syndrome (VTS) which is a condition where one twin or multiple embryos in a multiple pregnancy are lost during gestation.

The couple got married in September 2018 and are one of the rare pairings from the show that have remained together.

They announced they were expecting their second child in February.

Olivia has previously spoken online about how she felt she would be “so rubbish as a mum” before the birth of Abel.