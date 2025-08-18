Downton Abbey props and costumes go on display ahead of auction

The wedding dress worn by Lady Mary Crawley in Downton Abbey is among dozens of costumes and props from the hit TV series that have gone display ahead of an auction.

The pale apricot chiffon long-sleeved dress with beaded lace tabard overlay and ruched lame sash has gone on display at Bonhams auction house, along with a pair of ivory satin Mary Jane shoes and accessorised with a paste tiara and silk tulle veil.

The wedding dress actress Michelle Dockery wore as Lady Mary Crawley (Bonhams)

The outfit was worn by actress Michelle Dockery for Lady Mary’s wedding to Matthew Crawley, played by Dan Stevens.

It is expected to fetch between £3,000 and £5,000 when it goes under the hammer, with proceeds from the auction going to Together for Short Lives, a charity supporting children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

Also on display is the Grantham family car, a 1925 Sunbeam Saloon, which has an estimated sale price of £25,000 to £35,000.

A member of gallery staff next to a 1925 Sunbeam which was seen in Downton Abbey (James Manning/PA)

Another eye-catching item on display is the peacock dress worn by Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith in the first episode of the fourth series when Lady Edith and Michael Gregson meet at the Criterion in Piccadilly.

The dress has a heavily embellished bodice of turquoise, gold, silver and faux-pearl beads and sequinning with a turquoise satin and crinkled chiffon skirt and is expected to fetch between £2,000 and £3,000.

Dresses including the peacock dress, right (James Manning/PA)

Other lots include the distinctive bell wall from the servants’ hall and a script from series one, episode one, signed by cast members including Dame Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville and Samantha Bond, which is listed for an estimated £600 to £800.

The show ran for fives series from 2010 and has spawned two hit films. The third film, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, is due to be released in UK cinemas on September 12.

Gareth Neame, chief executive of Carnival Films, the producers of Downton Abbey, with actress Penelope Wilton, among a display of props used in the production (James Manning/PA)

The set pieces, props and costumes will be on display at a free exhibition at Bonhams sale room in New Bond Street in London until September 16.

The auction is available for online bidding now.