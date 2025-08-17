Culture Secretary announces £1.8 million for arts and culture festivals

Scotland’s Culture Secretary has announced £1.8 million in grants for arts and culture festivals around the country.

Angus Robertson said the money will be made available to non-profit arts and culture festivals “at the heart of our culture sector and national life”.

The Scottish Government said it is to help “push creative boundaries and enhance their international reputation on the world stage”.

Awards of up to £200,000 will be available in the first year and will be administered by Creative Scotland.

The Government said the grants can be used for “raising the international profile” of festivals and to support other areas vital to their success, such as for sector and talent development and to open access to educational groups.

Mr Robertson said: “Scotland has a wealth of outstanding festivals up and down the country.

“They are at the heart of our culture sector and national life, bringing us together through our enjoyment of art, literature, music and other performing arts.

“By increasing investment into festivals across the country we are supporting their commissions of and collaborations on new and exciting works, increasing opportunities for participation in creative pursuits and ensuring Scotland’s cultural highlights can be enjoyed at home and abroad.

“The new fund is a direct result of discussions through the Strategic Partnership for Festivals, a focal point that brings together diverse representation from arts festivals and a broader range group of partners who support them.

“Collaboration with the sector is vital and this group will be crucial in supporting the implementation and development of this fund in the coming months.”

Iain Munro, chief executive of Creative Scotland, added: “Scotland’s festivals are a vibrant celebration of our creativity and culture, recognised and enjoyed by local communities and people from around the world.

“The expanded festivals fund is a new opportunity to profile incredible creative work in every corner of the country and support other areas vital to success – from sector and talent development to further experimentation and space to develop ambitions with specific groups and communities.

“Working with festivals nationwide, this investment will support artists, widen community engagement and further strengthen Scotland’s impressive international reputation.”