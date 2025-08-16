Reality TV star Billie Shepherd reveals ‘scary’ Lyme disease diagnosis

Reality TV star Billie Shepherd revealed she has been diagnosed with Lyme disease and said doctors believe she was bitten by an infected tick.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star, 35, told the Mirror that the symptoms of the illness came on suddenly.

“One day I was fine, the next I woke up with really bad pains in my elbows and my arms,” the mother-of-three said.

“I thought I must have slept funny. I tried to ignore it but as the days went on, the pain went all over my body to the point where I couldn’t even get out of bed. It was horrendous.

Sisters Billie Shepherd (left) and Sam Faiers will appear alongside each other in their new programme Sam And Billie: Sister Act (Yui Mok/PA)

“I would have to crawl.

“Going to the toilet, I was in bits, I was hysterical, crying, because I was in so much pain.”

Shepherd – whose younger sister is Sam Faiers – starred alongside her sibling in ITVBe show The Mummy Diaries, which followed the ups and downs of their family lives.

The 35-year-old said she relied on her husband Greg Shepherd, who she has been married to since 2019, for support as she battled the illness.

“It was hard for me to sit on the toilet without Greg helping me,” she told the Mirror.

“It was so scary.”

According to the NHS, early symptoms of Lyme disease can be a circular rash, but this may not appear until up to three months after being bitten by an infected tick.

Shepherd said she first started noticing symptoms in January and that she went back and forth to doctors for about two months before being diagnosed with the infection, which she said she had “never heard of”.

“I had hard, red lumps all over my legs, which were so painful, a horrible rash on my back and extreme fatigue,” she said.

Billie Shepherd said she relied on her husband Greg for support as she battled the illness (Suzan Moore/PA)

The worst of her symptoms, she said, was reactive arthritis, which she described as “the most intense, awful pain in my joints”.

Some people with Lyme disease develop more severe symptoms months or years later, the NHS website says, and a few people who are diagnosed continue to have symptoms, like tiredness, aches and loss of energy that can last for years.

Shepherd told the Mirror she is still suffering from fatigue.

She also told of the difficulty in telling her children, her two daughters Nelly, 11, and Margot, two, and eight-year-old son Arthur, about her illness.

“Kids are adaptable, but I was so poorly there’s no way they wouldn’t notice,” she said.

“I explained honestly why I wasn’t very well. Nelly understands, she’s on the ball and will ask if it’s Lyme disease that’s making me tired when I’m not feeling good.”

Shepherd said she hopes talking about her diagnosis in her upcoming show with Faiers will raise awareness of the condition, of which there are around 1,500 laboratory-confirmed cases in England and Wales each year, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

She told the Mirror: “If I can raise awareness and offer others comfort at the same time, I’ll be happy.”

Sam And Billie: Sister Act starts on Tuesday 19 August at 9pm on ITV2.