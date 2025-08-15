Strictly Come Dancing 2025 contestants: Full line-up revealed

Strictly Come Dancing’s 2025 series is to welcome the main show’s first contestant with Down’s syndrome, a Game of Thrones actor, reality TV stars and former footballers, all hoping to lift the glitterball trophy.

Here is a look at the full line-up which will be taking to the ballroom for the BBC One show when it returns to TV screens in September:

– Dani Dyer-Bowen

The Love Island winner has fronted documentaries including Is This Anxiety? and teamed up with her father, former EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, for a podcast titled Live and Let Dyers and travel series Absolutely Dyer: Danny and Dani Do Italy.

The mother of three, 29, married West Ham footballer Jarrod Bowen in May this year and is a published author with her debut book What Would Dani Do? reaching the Sunday Times bestsellers list.

Kristian Nairn appeared as Hodor in HBO’s Game of Thrones series (BBC/PA)

– Kristian Nairn

The 49-year-old actor is best known for his portrayal of Hodor in HBO’s fantasy series Game of Thrones.

He performs as a DJ and is also known for his role as Wee John Feeney in the HBO comedy Our Flag Means Death.

– Vicky Pattison

Former Geordie Shore star Pattison is a TV presenter, author, podcast and radio host.

The 37-year-old was crowned Queen of the Jungle on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! in 2015 and has presented across MTV, ITV, Channel 5 and Channel 4.

– Stefan Dennis

Dennis is best known for his portrayal of businessman Paul Robinson in Australian soap Neighbours.

The actor, 66, has also appeared in The Bill, Dream Team, River City and Casualty, and in the West End musical Blood Brothers.

– Karen Carney

The former Lioness has played for Chelsea, Arsenal, Birmingham City and England, and is currently the lead female pundit for both men’s and women’s football across TNT and ITV since retiring from the game in 2019.

With 144 caps, Carney is England’s third most-capped player and has competed in four World Cups, four European Championships and the London Olympics.

The 38-year-old made history at the men’s World Cup in 2022 as part of the first all-female line-up to analyse a men’s football game.

Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison will be competing for a chance to win the glitterball trophy (BBC/PA)

– Ellie Goldstein

Goldstein made history in 2023 as the first model with Down’s syndrome to make the cover of British Vogue and has also featured on the covers of Glamour, Elle, Mission Mag and Euphoria magazines, as well as campaigns for brands such as Gucci Beauty and Adidas.

The 23-year-old also works with charity Mencap to challenge misconceptions about people with learning disabilities, with Jon Sparkes, the charity’s chief executive, saying he is “so proud” to see her join the show.

– Harry Aikines-Aryeetey

Olympian and Gladiators star Aikines-Aryeetey is a multi gold medal-winning Team GB sprinter and was the first athlete to win gold medals at both 100 and 200 metres at the World Youth Championships.

The 36-year-old was unveiled as Nitro in the BBC series Gladiator in 2023 and performed in the 2024 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special partnered with Nancy Xu.

– Alex Kingston

ER actor Kingston, 62, won a SAG award for her portrayal of Dr Elizabeth Corday in the American medical drama series.

She played River Song, the Doctor’s wife, in sci-fi series Doctor Who.

– Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

The former footballer and football manager, 53, has played for clubs including Leeds United, Atletico Madrid and Chelsea.

He has also appeared as a football pundit, managed clubs including Northampton Town and served as an assistant coach for the England national team.

Ellie Goldstein will be the first contestant with Down’s syndrome to appear on the main series (BBC/PA)

– Balvinder Sopal

Sopal is best known for playing Suki Kaur Panesar (now Unwin) on EastEnders since 2019.

Before the soap, the actor, 46, appeared on TV shows including Call The Midwife, Doctors and Waterloo Road.

– George Clarke

Also known as George Clarkey, Clarke is a YouTuber, podcaster and social media star.

He has millions of followers across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, and co-hosts The Useless Hotline Podcast.

– La Voix

The performer, presenter and singer competed in the 2024 series of BBC’s RuPaul’s Drag Race UK where she won four RuPeter Badges and a place in the finale.

The 45-year-old appeared in Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie and has performed for the royal family at their New Year’s Eve ball.

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey appears as Nitro in the BBC’s Gladiator series (BBC/PA)

– Chris Robshaw

Robshaw is a former England rugby union player and captain who played 300 games for Harlequins RFC.

The 39-year-old earned 66 caps for England and captained the national team 43 times, leading them to a 2016 Six Nations Grand Slam victory.

– Thomas Skinner

Skinner is a former The Apprentice star and social media personality who has also appeared on TV shows including 8 Out of 10 Cats, The Wheel and Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.

The 34-year-old recently met US Vice-President JD Vance for a barbecue and drinks, after he befriended Donald Trump’s number two on social media platform X.

– Ross King

TV presenter King, 63, regularly appears on ITV’s Good Morning Britain and Lorraine as the Los Angeles correspondent.

He is a four-time News Emmy winner and has hosted more than 30 television series throughout his career.